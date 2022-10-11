Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shares Concerning Response To Criticism Over Son's Birthday Post

Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, clapped back at a fan who criticized her lack of social media posts for her son’s birthday.

However, her response has others fans concerned for her mental well-being.

Travis Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, threatened suicide after receiving criticism from a fan over her son’s birthday post.

Moakler recently posted an old photo of herself and her ex-husband, Travis Barker, with their two children, Alabama and Landon.

The now-deleted post was to celebrate her son Landon’s 19th birthday.

“You are a star seed! You’re light! No one will ever stop my love for you!” the caption read. “Happy bday!! No one will ever take the love of my children away. My son. My love.”

While most of the comments were uplifting and other fans wished Landon a happy birthday, one troll was quick to comment on something they believed Moakler was lacking.

“It’s your sons birthday and you only put one post about him? No wonder why they gravitate towards the Kardashian family more…” the Instagram user wrote.

Landon’s father, Travis Barker, is married to Kourtney Kardashian, and he and his sister Alabama spend a decent amount of time with their stepmother and step-siblings, Kardashian’s children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Moakler fired back at the commenter with an especially concerning remark.

Instagram

“Get the f–-k off my page you complete pile of f–-king trash. People like you make me want to take my life,” she wrote.

The post was deleted shortly afterward, but not before a screenshot of the comment was posted to the subreddit thread, r/KUWTK.

Fans expressed their concerns for Moakler’s mental health.

“That person was dumb for saying that but her response is very alarming….” one Redditor wrote.

“Sis needs help. I hope she’s seeing a therapist,” another user commented.

Other users slammed the commenter for their ignorance.

“People are disgusting, since when is a post on Instagram a measure of love!” one user wrote.

“My parents make zero posts about me online, that doesn’t mean they don’t love me,” another user pointed out.

However, others stated that Moakler is not the best mother figure to her children and that the commenter had a valid point by stating that they gravitate more toward the Kardashian family.

“She’s got a lot of issues. I think the reason this dumb comment triggered her so much is because there’s truth to the fact that he [Landon] would rather be with the Kardashian side of the family than with her,” one user commented.

“She’s made a lot of mistakes and had kind of a rough life.”

Shanna Moakler has battled against mom-shaming since separating from Travis Barker.

Barker and Moakler were married from 2004 to 2008. The model has faced increased scrutiny since Barker and Kardashian began dating with fans constantly speculating about her involvement in her kids' lives.

Moakler and Barker's two children, and Moakler’s daughter, Atiana, from a previous relationship, are frequently seen with Barker and Kardashian — though it's possible this is just better documented than their time with Moakler.

In 2021, Moakler's daughter, Alabama, publicly criticized her mom for comments she had made about Kardashian.

However, in recent months, the Barkers seem to have repaired their relationship with Moakler.

Much of their time spent with their father and stepmother is broadcasted on social media.

Time with Moakler could very well be kept from the public eye.

Despite all of the rumors, Landon Barker appears to have a relationship with his mother.

He commented a red heart emoji under his mother’s deleted post wishing him a happy birthday.

