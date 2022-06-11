Travis Barker Slams Shanna Moakler & Reveals Why They Divorced In Resurfaced Blog Post

Fans have discovered old transcripts by Travis Barker that detail his life with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and his decision to divorce her.

The transcript shows a MySpace post by Barker that dates back to 2006, the same year he filed for divorce from Moakler. A fan on Reddit shared images of the post on the Kardashian-focused subreddit, r/KUTWK.

Barker begins the post by saying he has never had his own blog or anything similar, instead preferring to express himself through his music. However, he felt it was important to “set the record straight” about his divorce.

The post reveals what caused Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's divorce.

The Blink-182 drummer breaks down a typical day in the couple's life which gives an insight into where their problems began.

MySpace / Reddit

He says that he wakes up at 5:30 a.m. and attends to their two babies soon after. Then at 7 a.m., his stepdaughter, Atiana, wakes up and he makes her breakfast before Moakler’s assistant takes her to school.

He notes throughout the post that Moakler typically sleeps through this morning routine.

Later in the morning, the nanny comes, he takes his son on a walk, and drives to work all while Moakler remains asleep.

He then says that Moakler finally wakes up at around 2 p.m. and immediately goes to get her nails done with her assistant. Barker says he is in the studio from 2 to 5, leaving only their nanny to take care of their two youngest children.

When he returns at 6 p.m., he learns that Moakler is nowhere to be found when he and the kids are having dinner.

“Shanna is M.I.A.” Barker said in all caps. “Note to self… she is not at work. She worked 6 times in the last 4 years, around 8 p.m. I usually receive a text saying she’s going out for dinner.”

He then left to perform at a show, with his band. The nanny is still there when he returns at around 1 a.m., while Moakler is still not home. Hours later, she finally comes home, but it’s not a happy occasion like it should be.

“Around 3:30 a.m. my wife gets in, drunk, loud cursing because she hates my friends, hates my bands, my work, hates me,” Barker said. “I go to bed and repeat this every day, my breaking point.”

Travis Barker also accuses Shanna Moakler of cheating on him.

Barker explains that Moakler had not been telling him some things she should have. He said he has heard from various sources that she was competing on Dancing With The Stars, posting pictures of the family to MySpace and that she was cheating on him, among other issues.

He concludes the post with an all-caps rant about how he has tried to work through the issues with her, but to no avail.

MySpace / Reddit

“I want nothing but the best for my children,” Barker said. “I want the best mommy ever for them… I tried, I went to therapy with Shanna. I love Shanna very much, so much I had to leave because I’m not the type of person to stay in a situation that's unfair and unfit to build a family.”

In the years following their divorce, Barker began dating and recently married Kourtney Kardashian. Both of their kids, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama, have publicly criticized their mother’s parenting.

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.