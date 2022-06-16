Travis Barker’s Son Landon Sparks Dating Rumors With TikToker Charli D’Amelio After Getting Spotted Together

Fans are reacting to rumors that Travis Barker's son, Landon Barker, and TikToker Charli D'Amelio are potentially dating after the two were spotted leaving an event together.

The rumors first started after ShootingStarLA, an Instagram page dedicated to celebrity news, posted a photo of D'Amelio attending Barker's show and then another photo of her leaving with him.

However, the pairing seemed somewhat controversial given Barker's friendship with Chase Hudson, D'Amelio's ex-boyfriend.

Are Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio dating?

While it's unclear if the pair are dating or just hanging out as friends, fans believe the sighting suggests there is something happening between the pair.

Chase Hudson deleted a photo with Landon Barker after he was seen with Charli D'Amelio.

According to TikTokRoom, an Instagram page dedicated to TikToker drama, Hudson seems to have reacted badly to his ex's rumored relationship.

"According to @shootingstarsla, #charlidamelio and #landonbarker were seen leaving the show together! However, fans peeped that #chasehudson quickly deleted his picture with Landon on his recent after this picture was posted," TikTokRoom's caption about the drama read.

Fans immediately reacted to the rumors on social media, with many people defending D'Amelio after she started receiving an influx of hate.

SHUSWTWJHEHEJSHSHS. STOP SHUT UP SHUT UO SHUT UO SHUT UOABDJDJDH IM GOING TO OASS OUT ISHSHD CHWRLI AND LANDON CHARLI AND LANDON AND CHASE TOK BUT LIKE CHAELI AND LANDON pic.twitter.com/4SLj8YiORU — eliana (@276_eli) May 3, 2021

"Charli and Chase have been broken up for months from what we know??? And Landon is the one that was still friends w him?? Why do y’all always attack the woman more lmao," one Twitter user wrote.

Another user wrote: "y’all [need to] grow up n realize u don't control influencers and they don’t deserve ur disrespect bc ur “ship” isn’t together."

Do you think Landon will release songs about Charli and will they get higher numbers? Will Chase sing sad love songs about Charli on his tour even if shes with his ex best friend? pic.twitter.com/E1qqPTfHRL — not yours (@neverwasss) June 16, 2022

Hudson and D'Amelio, who started dating in 2019 before splitting in April 2020, were speculated to have gotten back together after photos of them hugging and kissing surfaced online back in March 2022.

On her family's Hulu reality show, 'The 'D'Amelio Show,' she opened up about possibly rekindling her relationship with Hudson, though she was uncertain when or if it would happen.

"We are so close that I do think one day in the future — I think it was the right person, wrong time,” D'Amelio said. “I feel like we’ll find each other again. I don’t know how long it’s going to take but I hope so. He’s awesome.”

She added that Hudson needs "to really grow up and kind of find himself before he [can] be with someone.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.