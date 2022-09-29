What Selena Gomez Is Expected To Reveal About Justin Bieber In Her Upcoming Documentary

Fans are wondering what Selena Gomez will reveal about her relationship with Justin Bieber in her upcoming documentary.

This week, Justin's now-wife Hailey Bieber insisted that she did not steal her husband from his ex-girlfriend nor was there any overlap between the two relationships during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

But, we may finally hear Gomez's side of the story in her visual biography produced by Apple TV.

Will Selena Gomez talk about Justin Bieber in her new documentary, "My Mind And Me"?

A synopsis describes Gomez's documentary as a "six-year journey" — meaning it will likely explore Gomez and Bieber's on-off relationship which ended in 2018 shortly before the "Baby" singer married Hailey.

In the years during which Gomez was filming the documentary, she went through this very public breakup with Bieber, underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to her Lupus diagnosis and suffered from depression.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's 2018 reconciliation and breakup have long baffled fans.

The two, who dated on and off from 2010 to 2014 before briefly reconciling in 2018, were spotted multiple times in the early part of the year.

So fans were shocked when the relationship abruptly ended and Bieber got engaged in July 2018 and married Hailey in September.

On "Call Her Daddy," Hailey has insisted that her husband "closed a chapter" with Gomez before they got engaged.

"I know for a fact that we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed," the model claimed.

Fans have been questioning Hailey's version of events by pointing out photos taken of Bieber and Gomez at the time.

But, thus far, Gomez has not shared the details from her perspective.

Fans have been pointing out that, despite Hailey's claims, Bieber and Gomez certainly appeared — at least from an outside perspective — to be working on their relationship before his engagement.

So, Gomez's documentary may finally clarify the very blurry timeline.

Selena Gomez's documentary is expected to touch on her breakup with Justin Bieber.

The teaser trailer for the documentary suggests Gomez is getting candid about her mental health journey — which she publicized not long after splitting from Bieber.

A synopsis for the documentary on Apple TV stated “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness.”

“This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

"My Mind and Me" will be released on November 4th, 2022.

