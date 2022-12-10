Khloé Kardashian Reveals The Harsh Words From Her Family That Pressured Her To Lose Weight

In a past interview, Khloé Kardashian revealed that her family had an impact on her losing weight.

In a January 2018 clip from Kardashian's reality show, "Revenge Body," where each episode two people were given makeovers with the help of personal trainers and stylists.

Khloé Kardashian admitted that people in her family told her to lose weight.

According to PEOPLE, on "Revenge Body," Kardashian candidly spoke about people in her family pressuring her to start her weight loss journey.

"I’m a huge believer of it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it,” Kardashian explained.

“You know, for a long time I was told, ‘Khloé, you’ve got to lose weight because you’re really hurting the brand’ or this or that."

“I understood that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt and there’s a way to say things,” she continued.

The Good American founder shared that, growing up, she often found herself comparing her appearance to how her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, looked.

"They’d always be like, ‘Oh, I weigh 102 lbs.,’ and whatever, and that’s good for them, but I would look at the scale and be like ‘Oh god’ because I weigh 140 or something. As a teenager, you’re not understanding and knowing that difference,” she told PEOPLE.

“There [are] so many different elements to why I weigh more. And I do think that really hinders children and those numbers are not good to focus on.”

Kardashian admitted that even before her weight loss journey, she didn't struggle with self-esteem, and has long advocated for body positivity.

"I’ve always been very confident,” she said. “I was definitely at a place of good self-esteem, to begin with, thank god."

"But I definitely feel more confident now, I feel sexier in my body. I’m not as embarrassed if my girlfriends have a pool party, and I say I left my suit at home.”

Kardashian previously opened up about feeling pressured to get a nose job because of her mother, Kris Jenner.

It seems Kardashian's family members haven't just made comments about her weight, but also her features.

In a December 2013 interview, Kardashian revealed that hearing what her mother, Kris Jenner, said about her nose when she was nine years old, drastically affected how she viewed her appearance.

"Words are the most powerful weapon; they can leave scars forever," Kardashian told British Cosmopolitan. "She didn't mean harm, but when I was around nine I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job.

"I was shocked; I hadn't even thought about it. I've grown into my face but I've had makeup artists tell me, 'You should get a nose job.' I'm so happy that I never have."

Several years after the interview, Kardashian opened up about her decision to get a nose job — whether it was influenced by Jenner's comment when Kardashian was younger is unknown.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.