Kim Kardashian Says The Beauty Standard She Sets Is ‘Attainable’ — 9 Reasons She’s Wrong

In Kim Kardashian's recent cover story for Allure magazine, the billionaire businesswoman has been doubling down on claims that she has had very few cosmetic enhancements, apart from Botox, and insists that the beauty standard she represents is "attainable."

“If I’m doing it, it’s attainable," Kardashian said, overlooking the many reasons this statement lacks truth.

The reality TV star has been consistently criticized for negatively impacting her audience by putting forward the false notion that anyone could look like her if they wanted to.

Kardashian is not entirely to blame for this, she is just another symptom of a society hell-bent on idolizing one idealistic vision of beauty.

But it is severely damaging for Kardashian to repeatedly distance herself from her role in this problem.

So we're clear, the many hours and dollars that go into becoming Kim Kardashian is not something just anyone can achieve,

In fact, there are a ton of different factors that go into the “Kim K look” that so many people desire, but significantly few can attain.

Here are 9 reasons why Kim Kardashian’s look is not attainable.

1. Kim Kardashian has a full, home gym.

One quick look at Kim’s gym setup through her various Instagram stories is enough to know that their home gym is stacked with all of the essential machines and equipment necessary to achieve the things that they want to achieve.

If you’ve never looked up how expensive gym equipment is, just know you’re paying thousands upon thousands of dollars to replicate the full gym experience.

Not only do you have to spend that amount of money, but you also need to have the space for all of that equipment, and not everyone has $60 million dollars to spend on a mansion.

So, in comparison to those of us who have to slot in a trip to a gym and a costly membership into our routines, Kardashian has an obvious advantage.

2. Nannies to watch her four kids while she’s working out.

Most mothers can barely find the time to get a full night's sleep, let alone have a rigid workout routine.

Working out is not just something you can do in between commercial breaks of your favorite TV show.

Performing the routines that Kardashian is doing takes a lot of time every week because she’s working her body very hard in order to get it looking the way it does.

With four kids, someone needs to watch over them while she works out, and it’s well-known that Kim has hired some pretty expensive nannies that do some heavy lifting when it comes to taking care of the kids.

3. Kim has the best nutritionists that money can buy.

While her controversial crash diet for the 2022 Met Gala hardly seemed like the most healthy approach to weight loss, Kardashian is known to work with a highly trained nutritionist that helps her keep her body healhty.

The nutritionist is likely aware of everything Kardashian does, eats, her anatomical makeup, her workouts, the whole nine yards.

Based on that information, they are capable of making a balanced diet in order to obtain the goals without Kardashian needing to harm her body.

Having a nutritionist is not cheap, nor is it easy to find a good one who will work so closely with you.

4. With that nutritionist, comes a private chef.

The nutritionist-chef combo is one that will make Kardashian's body goal infinitely easy for her because she doesn’t have to do any of the work.

Forget how long it takes to raise and take care of kids, work out, and tend to all of your business ventures — cooking is a lengthy process, especially when you’re always on a strict diet.

You can also expect Kardashian is hiring the best personal chef she can find.

Hiring a personal chef is not something that your average American can afford to do.

5. Personal trainers to work out with in tandem with your diet.

Kardashian has a personal trainer that works with all of her sisters, including her.

With professional help, forming an effective workout routine that keeps your body looking picture perfect at all times is infinitely easier. But most people cannot afford one!

6. Her look isn’t even always hers, it’s Photoshop’s.

Kardashian has been caught photoshopping her body in photos on countless occasions — so it's not very fair of her to suggest that anyone could attain a body type that not even she has!

Everyone can use photo editing techniques in order to alter the way that their body looks, but then that body does not become your body, nor does it remain attainable — not that it ever was in the first place.

7. Cosmetic treatments.

Kardashian has always been vague about what procedures she has gotten done, even going so far as to claim she has never had cheek or lip filler in her recent Allure interview.

But, if rumors are to be believed, this isn't true and Kardashian's costly surgeries, fillers, Botox and more are not something the average person can afford on a regular basis.

8. Professional-grade laser and skin treatments.

One thing Kardashian did admit to during her time with Allure was laser treatments.

“It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above,” she said about always trying to look good. “I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

Laser treatments are for correcting any kind of blemish that would appear on one’s skin without damaging the skin.

Sometimes, they’re used as preventative measures, and sometimes they can just smooth skin, but one thing they always are is expensive.

Most people cannot afford to have professionals come to their home to fit a treatment like this into their busy schedules.

9. Money.

You’ve probably heard that money makes the world go round, but I bet you didn’t know money can also help you lose 16 pounds in three weeks. Kidding.

Kardashian is a billionaire, and her money makes a lot of money, and that money can be used to fund all of the things above and then some.

All of those things go into the way that her body looks, how she’s able to maintain it, and how she’s capable of finding all that time in her day in order to do it.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gaming or playing a fictional sport. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.