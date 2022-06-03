Kim Kardashian’s ‘Flawless’ Skin Isn’t Achieved By Her New Brand – Inside Her $12,000 Skincare Routine

Kim Kardashian recently announced the launch of her skincare brand, SKKN by KIM.

The new skincare brand features nine products that will deliver "rejuvenation, nourishment, and an indulgent at-home experience designed to help people feel confident in their skin," according to a press release.

However, fans have pointed out that Kardashian's flawless skin is probably attributed to the expensive skincare treatments she has done and doesn't all fall under her new brand.

friendly reminder that kim kardashian does not look the way she does because she follows a 9-step skincare routine but because she is a billionaire and celebrity with access to the best surgery, botox, fillers, lasers, and other cosmetic treatments available — kyle elizabeth (@kylekerch) June 2, 2022

In fact, prior to launching SKKN, Kardashian was pretty open about her expensive skincare routine and how she achieved her "flawless" look long before SKKN even existed.

Here are some of the expensive skincare treatments Kim Kardashian has done.

Adding up to a whopping $12,750, Kardashian's SKKN might be a more affordable option, but there's no guarantee it will help you achieve Kardashian's look.

1. Kardashian credits her dermatologist for giving her 'the most beautiful face.'

In February 2022, Kardashian posted a video of her longtime cosmetic dermatologist, Simon Ourian, measuring the angles of her face, according to Daily Mail.

"You're getting really close. What is that?" Kardashian asked as Ourian held a measuring tool to her face before he replied, "wonderful and symmetrical."

Previously, Kardashian revealed she has undergone Coolbeam laser treatments and an alleged non-surgical tummy tuck with Ourian.

2. She spends over $4,500 on her skincare staples.

In a post on her website and app in 2018, Kardashian shared the skincare items she uses and loves so much, saying she always ensures they remain in stock in her bathroom beauty cabinet.

Some of Kardashian's go-tos come with a loaded price tag such as Guerlain Orichidée Impériale The Longevity Concentrate for $510, the La Mer The Hydrating Facial Mask for $250, the La Mer The Perfecting Treatment for $245, and Lancer Contour Decollete Firming Concentrate for $185.

“I love to try out new beauty and skincare products, but there are some that I’ll just never give up. I’ve gotten into such a good routine because I use products that work together and really see results!” Kardashian wrote.

3. She spends $4,000 for laser treatment on her face.

According to People, Kardashian opened up about the laser treatment that she swears by, and is quite expensive.

“For all-over skin radiance, especially on my face, Dr. Ourian uses his Coolaser treatment,” Kardashian said on her website. The treatment is supposed to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage, uneven skin pigmentation, scarring, and stretch marks.

The estimated cost is around $4,000. “It honestly does it all,” she added.

4. Kardashian often frequents high-end skincare salons.

In New York City, Kardashian is often spotted at Tracie Martyn Skin Care Salon, where other A-list celebrities go, including Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Lady Gaga, and Kate Winslet.

The specific facial she gets done is called the Red Carpet Facial, which costs an estimated $450, according to Cheat Sheet.

She also pays an occasional $1,500 she pays for a radio-frequency facial or a Skin Thesis’ Runway Facial which incorporates lasers, oxygen, and LED.

5. She visits a plastic surgeon to get "radiofrequency micro-needling treatments."

In an Instagram story shared on Thursday, Kardashian revealed to her followers that she sees Beverly Hills celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami for skin tightening treatments.

According to Daily Mail, the procedure Kardashian has done, which is called Potenza Radio Frequency Microneedling is said to aid in "tightening and improving the appearance of blemishes on the skin, through regeneration of elastin and collagen production."

In the video, Kardashian expressed excitement to show off the results of the treatment which cost an estimated $2,300.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.