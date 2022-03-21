Kim Kardashian’s Former Staff Expose Unfair Working Conditions After She Claims ‘Nobody Wants To Work These Days’

Former staff members who were employed for Kim Kardashian are now speaking out against the cruel working conditions they faced amid a pending lawsuit filed by seven former employees.

The update in the lawsuit comes after Kardashian received major backlash for an interview she did with Variety, in which she gave some questionable advice to women in business, telling them to "get your f**king ass up and work."

After the interview had gone viral, many more former employees who had worked for Kardashian came out to detail their experience working for the reality star.

Kim Kardashian's former staff have a different view of her self-professed appreciation for hard work.

In May 2021, seven employees who were members of Kardashian's gardening and maintenance staff and worked in her Hidden Hills mansion, accused Kardashian of being late with payments, withholding 10% of their wages for taxes but then failing to give that money to the government, denying them overtime, and occasionally forcing them to work through meal breaks.

The seven defendants include Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez, Robert Araiza, Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr., who are all seeking compensation for both unpaid wages and overtime owed.

“Plaintiffs never received any paystubs, were not paid on regular pay periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses, were not paid all their overtime wages, and were not paid their wages upon termination of employment,” the suit claims.

Recently one of the defendants, Andrew Ramirez, about suing Kardashian on behalf of himself and his son, demanding $1,857.50 in sanctions.

Ramirez, who worked as a housekeeper for Kardashian, also had a list of questions he wanted to be answered directly by the KKW Beauty founder, but she instead returned the questions with answers from her estate manager. Amongst the list had been a request that Kardashian hands over overall footage of the employees on her property.

Despite the former employees speaking out, Kardashian doesn't think she should be held responsible since the workers had been hired through a third-party vendor, and therefore it is the vendor's responsibility for how the worker's were unfairly mistreated.

A former employee of the Kardashian's apps has also criticized the famous family.

One former employee of Whalerock Industries, a third-party media company that created the Kardashian-Jenner Official apps, spoke out after Kardashian's lackluster business advice went viral.

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out "sick" more than once bc I couldn't put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

“I worked hard as part of the Official Kardashian-Jenner Apps launch team — days, nights, weekends, whenever and wherever I was needed,’ said Jessica DeFino told NowThis News. “My entry-level salary was barely enough to scrape by in Los Angeles."

"I worked hard to bring in extra income by freelancing on the side. A clause in my contract limited my opportunities to take on work outside of the company."

"If immense wealth is indeed the product of hard work as Kardashian claims, it is the hard work of the lower-level employees who struggle to make ends meet while their employers reap the rewards.”

While the claims being made against Kardashian can neither be proven or disproven, there are many former employees coming out of the woodwork to call out the hypocrisy in Kardashian's "get your f**king ass up and work" comments, especially when she's allegedly not treating her own employees with the respect she equally wants to receive.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.