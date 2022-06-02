Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian Of Photoshopping North West's Waist In Recent Instagram

A recent Instagram post from Kim Kardashian has fans believing that she photoshopped North West’s face and body to appear more aesthetically pleasing.

The reality television star posted pictures of herself and her daughter from her trip to Portofino, Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

In typical Kardashian fashion, it didn’t take long for the post’s comment section to become flooded with heart-eye emojis and compliments on Kim and North’s fabulous looks.

But some fans think Kim Kardashian edited North West's body.

More skeptical viewers noticed some apparent inconsistencies in the photos. Both Kim and North’s lower bodies appeared longer than in previous photos. Some also pointed out that the lighting on North’s face looked different than on Kim’s.

They also compared the images to photos of the mom and daughter duo taken by paparazzi.

Kim Kardashian and North West in Italy , Portofino before Kourtney & Travis Barker wedding pic.twitter.com/inGojERZQo — billboard pop (@bilIboardpop) May 22, 2022

Fans interpreted these deviations as evidence that Kim photoshopped herself and her daughter to appear more perfect for the cameras.

Fans flocked to the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' subreddit to voice their thoughts on the controversy. The comments ranged from upset and jaded to more lighthearted jokes.

“I think Kim is just so photoshopped that North looks out of place,” one commenter said.

“Idk what’s weirder, her doing this or her not seeing that it’s a bizzaro thing to do,” another commenter said. “What happened to care-free Kimmy?”

“Kimberly thought it was perfectly okay to photoshop one kids’ head over another because maintaining an IG aesthetic was more important to her than her sisters’ feelings,” a fourth commenter said. “I put nothing past her.”

Kim Kardashian has admitted to photoshopping her kids before.

If Kim really did use photoshop on North, it wouldn’t be the first time she has edited photos of her children.

She revealed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she edited North into a family Christmas card, using herself as a stand-in, after her daughter initially refused to participate in the photoshoot.

“I said, ‘I have no makeup on now, I look totally different,” Kim said. “Let’s just pretend – shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll photoshop her in.’ And it looks like a beautiful card.”

Kim has also been accused of altering North’s appearance to look slimmer on other occasions.

In June of 2020, celebface, an Instagram account with 1.3 million followers that shows edited photos of celebrities, posted images that showed allegedly edited photos of celebrity children, with many of them focusing on Kim.

One of the images compares Kim’s post to the supposed original photo, showing North with a smaller waist in the former.

“Do these women think their kids aren’t good enough for their Instagram pages?” the caption said. “It's sad when someone cares about perfection so much and loses touch with reality.”

Opinions on the Kardashians range from adoration to loathing, but everyone should agree that altering a child’s appearance to appear more “picture perfect” is not OK.

That said, we don't know for sure that Kim is responsible for the discrepancies and there could be any number of reasons why North looks different from one photo to the next.

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.