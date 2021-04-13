Who Is Ashlen Diaz? Details On Post Malone's Ex-Girlfriend & Their On-Again Off-Again Relationship

American singer Post Malone (whose real name is Austin Richard Post) is one of the biggest — and surprisingly, most relatable — musicians on the scene right now.

Following the success of both his debut album Stoney, his sophomore album beerbongs & bentleys, and his newest album Hollywood's Bleeding, the Internet is constantly buzzing about him.

But we’re not going to talk about any of that because right now, because it’s not important.

What’s important is who Post Malone is in a relationship with.

Who is Post Malone's ex-girlfriend, Ashlen Diaz?

Malone offered details (very little detail, but details nonetheless) about his rumored relationship with Ashlen Diaz on Twitter in 2015, years before he began slaying the radio waves.

happy Texas time birthday to most wonderful thing to ever happen to me Ashlen Nicole Diaz. I love u — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) December 19, 2015

Then, in 2016, he appeared on The Breakfast Club for an interview with Ashlen in tow, revealing that they had just gotten back together after taking a short break.

Here are 6 facts about Post Malone's possible girlfriend Ashlen Diaz and whether or not they're still dating.

1. She’s shy.

In November 2017, Diaz uploaded a photo to her private Instagram account with a long caption explaining her social anxiety.

“Being shy has stopped and limited me from so many opportunities and I’m so tired of it but I don’t know how I’ll actually get over it,” she wrote. “I get asked why I never post and here it is I get anxiety and I’m shy.”

As a huge entertainer, Malone’s job is to be in the spotlight, so we can see how the two don’t really mix. It makes sense that Malone and Diaz have chosen to keep their relationship as private as possible since Diaz is uncomfortable with being front and center.

2. She spent time with him on the road.

Though she stays out of the way of the cameras, Diaz’s Instagram page shows that she’s still supportive of Malone’s career and often goes with him on the road.

They allegedly met after she booked him for a show, and she has posted several photos promoting Malone’s work and shows, as well as personal images of them hanging out with friends (and by friends, I mean other major celebs. No big deal.).

In 2015, Malone posted a photo of the two of them, calling her his “road dog.”

And while he hasn’t posted a photo with her in quite some time, a mutual friend captured them together in 2016.

3. They had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Relationships are hard enough without the added stresses of being a celebrity. Between the demanding schedule and constant travel, trying to make time for a romantic relationship can’t be easy.

Sure enough, in his Breakfast Club interview, Malone went into some detail about their rocky relationship.

“It’s tough having a balance, between dedicating my life to music and dedicating time for Ashlen,” he explained. “It’s tough because you want to get into the studio, you want to do as good music as you can, sometimes you're real busy.”

4. They don’t follow each other on Instagram.

In the age of social media, is a relationship really official if you haven’t made some kind of post about it for the world to see?

Though Malone posted about Diaz on Twitter in 2015 and shared photos of her on Instagram throughout that year as well, they don’t currently follow each other on Instagram.

And while she’s shared posts of him as recently as March 2018, he hasn’t posted anything alluding to her since 2015.

5. Post Malone and Ashlen Diaz are no longer together.

In June 2017, someone captured a video of Malone and Diaz walking together.

Though their faces are pretty hidden in the video, in November of that same year, Diaz posted a photo to her Instagram of her with the same bag as the woman in the video.

More proof of their relationship came on Valentine’s Day of 2018.

You might remember Kanye West resurrecting his Instagram page on Valentine’s Day to post photos of iconic couples as a tribute to Kim Kardashian. Diaz followed in West’s footsteps, posting three photos on Valentine’s Day: Amy Winehouse and Blake Fielder, Yoko Ono and John Lennon, and finally, Ashlen Diaz and Post Malone.

In November 2018, US Weekly reported the two had officially broken up.

6. It's recently been rumored that Post Malone's girlfriend is MLMA.

As of August 2020, Post Malone was linked to Korean rapper and visual artist MLMA (which stands for Me Love Me A Lot). She goes by @melovemealot on Instagram and @melovemealot555 on TikTok. She revealed photos of her and Post Malone together in a TikTok response to a fan who asked if the two were dating.

Post Malone has yet to comment on the relationship, and if this 2019 tweet is any indication of how he feels about privacy, it doesn't seem like he will be in any hurry to:

to my REAL fans I love you to death, to the people trying to dig so fucking hard to try and get me to leave my girl, y’all ain’t real fans and it needs to stop. The past is the past and it has nothing to do with anything.have some respect. who gives a fuck? let us live our lives. — Posty (@PostMalone) February 28, 2019

MLMA, on the other hand, has not been shy about her love for Malone. Even before she answered the fan's question on TikTok, she posted pictures of the two of them together, including one with Post Malone wearing eyeliner captioned "I did makeup on cutest face."

Micki Spollen is an editor and writer for YourTango. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.