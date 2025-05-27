What Is Post Malone's Net Worth? 10 Things He Spends His Money On

Post Malone recorded his debut song two days after he wrote it and almost instantly became a household name (or at least his stage name did). We know he's seen huge success, but what is Post Malone's net worth?

“White Iverson” was released in August 2015, and it received a massive amount of views and praise from other artists. The single hit one million views within a month of its release, and Post caught the attention of several record labels. Later the same month, he landed a record deal with Republic Records. Now, 10 years later, with six studio albums under his belt, Austin Richard Post, born on July 4, 1995, in Syracuse, New York, is a staple in the music industry as both an artist and songwriter. He's also, undoubtedly, made himself a tidy fortune over the last decade.

What is Post Malone’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Post Malone's musical success, combined with his endorsements, has earned him an estimated $50 million fortune.

Since he writes his own songs, he is entitled to the majority of his royalties. According to Parade, those royalties have added up, considering he has sold over 80 million albums and has broken countless streaming records. He even launched his own music festival, Posty Fest, which began in 2018.

Post Malone gave fans a glimpse into how he feels about having money in his third studio album "Hollywood Is Bleeding," as according to The Rolling Stone, it's all about, "how celebrity jealousy is the root of all evil, and money is the only salve," and that throughout the album, "post can’t seem to decide whether his money and fame is insulation from the pain or its root cause." He even told Variety of his success, “I’m not trying to make hit records. I’m just trying to make something that I love.”

What is net worth, and how is it calculated?

Net worth is defined as "the value [of] the assets a person or corporation owns, minus the liabilities they owe.”

According to Investopedia, your net worth can be calculated by subtracting your debts from the dollar amount of your assets. If your liabilities exceed your assets, you will have a negative net worth, while you will have a positive net worth when your assets exceed your liabilities.

How Post Malone makes his money

Music streaming

How is Post Malone so rich? It's simple: He's rich because of how many people stream and listen to his music!

In 2019, Post Malone was the most-played artist on Spotify, totaling over 6.5 billion Spotify streams worldwide. Songs from his third studio album, "Hollywood’s Bleeding," cleared 100 million streams on the music streaming platform. "Hollywood's Bleeding" was also the fifth-highest streaming record ever for a debut week. According to Rolling Stone, Post Malone’s 6.5 billion streams made him about $28 million in less than a year.

In 2017, he beat Apple Music’s single-week streaming record with his single “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage. The song had over 25 million streams, breaking the previous record holder, “I’m the One” by DJ Khaled. Before breaking Apple Music’s record, Post Malone’s debut album, "Stoney," had over 1 billion streams and four platinum records.

When his second studio album, "Beerbongs and Bentleys," was released in 2018, he earned the largest sales week of that year to date and the most streams ever in a week. His album moved 461,000 units, along with 153,000 in traditional, and it had about 431 million plays on streaming services.

He has also collaborated with famous artists like Justin Bieber and Kanye West, but most recently it was his collab with Taylor Swift in “Fortnight” which became the lead single from Swift’s 2024 album "The Tortured Poets Department," that fans of both artists can't stop talking about. The track won Best Collaboration at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2024. “There is a very clear reason why Post Malone is everyone in music’s favorite person to collaborate with,” Swift said during her speech at the VMAs. “It is because you are so ridiculously talented. You’re the most down-to-earth person.”

Brand partnerships

Post Malone famously partnered with Bud Light in 2018. The ad for the partnership launched after it was announced that Post Malone would be performing for Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour. Bud Light teamed up with the musician again a year later with a fashion line, which included a jacket, t-shirts, jeans, hoodies, and sweatpants. The clothing had lyrics of Post Malone’s latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, on them. Malone and his creative team designed the clothing, which went on sale exclusively on the rapper’s website.

Malone also hosted sweepstakes with True Religion Brand Jeans in 2018. The clothing company was giving away tickets to the sold-out Posty Fest in Dallas.

In August 2020, he invested in Envy Gaming and became a co-owner. “I grew up in Texas and I’ve been gaming my whole life, so this just really felt right,” Post Malone said in a statement. “I have always wanted to be a part of bringing gaming into the professional sports world, so to be involved with what Envy is doing in my hometown feels like such a perfect fit.”

Post Malone also has his own wine brand called Maison No. 9. Most recently, he has dipped his toe into the culinary world, and in April 2023, designed the exterior of a Raising Cane's restaurant in Midvale, Utah.

How does Post Malone spend his money?

It's always interesting to learn where celebrities drop their literal millions of dollars. Sometimes, their purchases are totally off-the-wall, like Justin Bieber's infamous car collection, but sometimes they are just plain humbling, and that's definitely the case for Post Malone. For example, at the start of the pandemic, Post Malone was celebrating in Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl and was feeling very generous as he went to a club to party and had the staff carry boxes of money to his section of the club. He then started giving 50,000 dollars worth of cash away to random people inside the club. He's also a notoriously good tipper, most recently leaving a $20,000 tip for a single mom bartender working on Christmas Eve.

So what else does Post Malone buy with his money?

1. Cars

First things first, he spends his millions on custom cars. From a Bugatti Chiron valued at nearly $3 million to a custom Ford Explorer at a modest $73 grand, Malone apparently has a penchant for customizing his cars all in white.

2. Guns

He also spends his money on firearms. He tends to go to ranges to shoot or even cross state lines to treat his fix. He got into some hot water when he drove around Las Vegas with a machine gun attached to his SUV soon after the Las Vegas concert shooting in 2017.

3. Music Videos

Music videos are something that a lot of people don't think about, especially when it comes to who foots the bill. The record labels don’t always pay, and sometimes the visuals are extremely extravagant, like the video for his song "Rockstar."

4. Jewelry

One of the more ridiculous things he spent his money on was a $50,000 Dallas Cowboys custom chain, from Angel City Jewelers in Los Angeles, that he purchased in December of 2020 because he is a die-hard fan, as his father worked as a manager of the concessions for the Dallas Cowboys.

5. Clothes

His wardrobe is also off the charts. He doesn’t typically shop within the United States and tends to shop from outside the country for his fashion.

Sometimes, you can't tell that he buys extremely expensive clothes from all over the world because his style is so eclectic. In one instance, he could be wearing a pair of shorts and a plaid shirt, and in another instance, he could be wearing a tailored suit. In his collab video with Taylor Swift for "Fortnight," for example, he is rocking a nearly thousand-dollar pair of Gucci loafers.

6. Food

A funny thing that he spends his money on is food, and he is famous for his love of Popeye’s Chicken. One time, he was performing at Coachella, and he knew that his fans were waiting for him. He ended up buying all of his fans a Popeye’s biscuit. The bill totaled a whopping $8,000.

He is also notoriously a fan of Postmates, and according to Prestige, has acquired the nickname "Postmates Malone" among fans after he supposedly spent $40,000 on food delivery using the app in just one year.

7. His dad

Malone also reportedly gives back to his dad. He buys him shoes, clothes, Christmas gifts, and probably foots the bill for his birthday parties.

It makes sense that he would want to spoil his dad now that he's found success. According to People, Rich Post was his biggest cheerleader before hitting it big and even bought him his first guitar. He told the outlet, "We'd drive him all over the place anyplace that would let him play,” he explained. “Open mike [sic] nights, where he'd do covers of Guns N' Roses and Outkast.”

8. 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is a huge fan of the card collecting game and, according to Polygon, bought an extremely rare card from a fan for... hold onto your hats... $2 million! The One Ring card is apparently the rarest card in the deck and a total one-of-a-kind.

9. Tattoos

The rapper is known for his tattoos, especially his face tattoos. He spends his money on getting inked with a wide variety of images, from the Playboy Bunny logo to a portrait of Johnny Cash to the names of passed musicians.

According to a report from Business Insider, as of 2023, Malone is said to have 70 pieces with no plans to stop, and they estimated the expense for all that ink at roughly $1 million!

10. Good causes

Even though he likely spends his money on countless hobbies and interests, he has also previously donated and helped raise money for a number of different charitable organizations.

In April 2020, he hosted his own Nirvana Tribute concert live stream to sing covers of Nirvana songs to raise money for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, which raised over $500,000.

After that, Post Malone donated money to a range of causes, including coronavirus relief, education, homelessness, hunger, mental health, veterans, and more. Most recently, Malone donated half a million dollars to the charity "Notes for Notes" to provide support for public school musical programs in California. According to American Songwriter, he is working with Raising Cane's on the philanthropic pursuit to “provide youth with FREE access to music instruments, instruction and recording studio environments so that music may become a profoundly positive influence in their lives.”

