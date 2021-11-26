The Reason Pete Davidson Deleted His Instagram And Has Stayed Off Social Media For 3 Years

Pete Davidson might be in one of the most high profile relationships in the celebrity world right now but the comic is still keeping things low key online.

Even Kim Kardashian, a woman who has been hailed an author of social media, couldn’t persuade Davidson to reenter the world of Instagram stories and witty tweets.

Fans have been rushing to social media to search for pictures of the rumored couple but if anyone was hoping that Davidson would go Instagram official with Kardashian, they might have to wait.

Does Pete Davidson have Instagram?

No, Davidson does not have an official Instagram account and isn’t active on social media.

Many Instagram profiles use Davidson’s name, or variations of it, and post photos of him but these accounts are not run by the ‘Big Time Adolescence’ star.

One Instagram profile that uses the handle @petedavidsons has more than 132,000 followers and consists of all the latest pictures of the actor. But, this is not the real Pete Davidson either.

Davidson did once use social media but scrubbed his account back in 2018 and — aside from a brief return in 2020 — has been offline ever since.

Here’s why Pete Davidson doesn’t have social media.

Pete Davidson was targeted by internet trolls.

Following Davidson’s 2018 breakup with Ariana Grande, the comic was the victim of vicious trolling which slowly took its toll on his mental health.

“I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference,” he wrote on Instagram Dec. 3.

“Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it is truly mind boggling. I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months.”

“I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” he continued.

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

Pete Davidson posted concerning messages before deleting social media.

Even after publicly calling out his haters, Davidson was still trolled.

Clearly impacted by the cruel words of social media users, Davidson wrote on Dec. 18 2018 that he didn’t “want to be on this earth anymore,” then deleted his Instagram account.

I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so,” he added.

The alarming messages caused his ex, Grande, to reportedly show up at NBC Studios where Davidson was working.

His close friend, Machine Gun Kelly, also tweeted that he was hopping on a plane to make sure Davidson was ok.

The concerning comments should have been a huge wake up call to cruel trolls to back off the comic — particularly given his well-documented history with mental illness.

Pete Davidson has said staying off social media is good for his mental health.

In 2020, after a year of staying off his platforms, Davidson spoke on the damaging impacts of social media.

“[Not having social media] really improved my mental health,” he said in an interview. “I don’t think it’s good for anybody, but especially anybody who has a job around this stuff.”

Davidson revealed his borderline personality disorder diagnosis several years ago and has been vocal about the importance of seeking professional help for mental health issues.

He has also been open about his history of suicidal ideation that has impacted him since the death of his father in the 9/11 attacks.

Pete Davidson did briefly return to social media in 2021.

Davidson broke his social media fast to promote his semi-autobiographical film “The King Of Staten Island.”

He posted a couple of promos for the movie before it’s release but ultimately deleted his accounts once more when the promotion was done with.

Who knows if Kardashian will persuade Davidson to relaunch his social media but either way we hope he still continues to put his mental health first.

