Pete Davidson Lets Out A Laugh In Court As Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer Quizzes Blac Chyna On Fight With Rob

As Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashians draws to a close, Pete Davidson is showing his moral support for his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family.

Yesterday, the family appeared in court for closing arguments in the Blac Chyna defamation trial as the jury prepared to deliberate on the verdict.

Pete Davidson came to support Kim Kardashian in the courtroom.

Davidson was sitting in the back of the courtroom on Thursday, while the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family sat in the front.

At one point, the ‘SNL’ star even let out a laugh when the Kardashians’ attorney talked about an incident in which Chyna smashed a gingerbread house during an argument with Rob Kardashian, according to TMZ.

“Why break a gingerbread house? It's like the happiest thing,” the attorney said, causing Davidson to duck his head down and laugh to himself.

Following the closing arguments, Kris and Kylie Jenner both got up to leave, and hugged Davidson on their way out. Kim Kardashian was seen embracing and kissing Davidson.

Pete Davidson joined Kim Kardashian at L.A. Superior Court today. He embraced/kissed her in hallway after closing arguments ended in Blac Chyna defamation trial.



They left through secure exit with sheriff's escort. — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 28, 2022

Chyna is currently suing Kris, Kim, Kylie, and Khloe, for $100 million in damages relating to defamation and intentional interference with her contract at E! for her reality show 'Rob & Chyna.'

During the final day in court before jury deliberations, Kardashian-Jenner's attorney Michael G. Rhodes spent his closing argument speaking about Chyna's statement that she hasn't paid taxes since 2018 and does not have a bank account, telling the court, "She's hiding her income!"

In testimony last week, Chyna was rather vague about her income from doing personal appearances and posing nude for her OnlyFans account, saying she believed she's made more than a million dollars.

"That's not right to come into court and ask a jury to give her millions of dollars in income that she's hiding," Rhodes said.

Rhodes also called Chyna "the central problem in this case," adding that she was wrong to believe that "Rob & Chyna" was her show to begin with.

"She thinks this show was about her. It wasn't her show. It was a show about a relationship. It was about both of them," Rhodes argued.

He also reminded the jury that a season two of "Rob & Chyna" would've never happened regardless because Chyna and Kardashian had split with so much hostility towards each other, they couldn't even stand to be in the same room, much less film another season of their reality show.

"It's just one of those relationships that didn't work. This was supposed to be a lighthearted romantic comedy. Rob & Chyna in Love was the working title. It's what the network was trying to produce. The show's premise was to be lighthearted, a romantic family comedy," Rhodes continued.

Chyna has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Kardashians since 2017, after she sued Rob and his family in October of that year, accusing them of damaging her brand as well as verbally and physically abusing her.

The initial lawsuit came after Rob had leaked nude photos of Chyna on Instagram, and also accused her of drug abuse, alcohol abuse, and infidelity.

It was those incidents that Chyna claims is what ruined 'Rob & Chyna,' an argument that her lawyers allege has caused Chyna to miss out on millions of dollars from related appearances and social media posts.

