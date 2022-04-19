Potential Jurors For The Blac Chyna Vs. Kardashian Trial Ruthlessly Insult The Family To Their Faces In Court

The Kardashian/Jenner clan have made their first appearance in court for their trial against Blac Chyna.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner were all in attendance in court on Monday to witness their own legal team and Chyna's representatives select the trial's jury.

Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashian/Jenner family dates back to 2017, after her relationship with Rob Kardashian ended, in which she blamed him and his family as the ones responsible for influencing the cancellation of her reality show 'Rob & Chyna.'

Right before producers had decided to axe the show after a single season, Rob leaked nude photos of Chyna on social media. Chyna has since claimed the act was a form of revenge porn, and in addition to Rob's family's influence at E!, aided in the show's ending.

During the jury selection for the trial, Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and Kris all sat in the front row as they listened to prospective jurors air their feelings about the family, and the four women, from questions asked by both parties' lawyers.

Here is what the potential jurors in the Blac Chyna trial had to say about The Kardashians.

One juror admitted to watching Kim Kardashian's sex tape.

When Kardashian-Jenner attorney Michael Rhodes asked potential jurors if they had strong positive or negative feelings towards the Kardashian's reality show, one male juror brought up Kim's sex tape.

One potential juror, who was described as being in his late 50s or 60s, claimed that he'd never watched an episode of 'KUWTK' but said, "I have watched [Kim] Kardashian’s sex tape, and I don’t think I can be impartial on this case.”

The response had garnered laughter from the other potential jurors sitting in the audience. After, Khloe was seen fixing Kim's hair as a way to comfort her sister, and Kris then shook her head as the same man repeated to the judge that it would be difficult for him to serve as a juror because he would be “replaying that sex tape over and over again” in his head.

Other jurors were critical of the Kardashians' fame.

Several of the potential jurors who were questioned said they knew about the Kardashians and Jenners because of their own children, who watch the show and follow them on social media.

“Anything that has to do with their names is just a big no for me,” one man said. “I don’t think reality TV is good for society.”

Another said, “I sincerely hope none of these people get any wealthier because of this."

One woman shared that she wouldn't let her teenage daughter watch 'KUWTK,' saying, "I don't think they were the best role models. I wouldn’t let her watch anything involving them."

One potential juror, who had only been asked to give his name, occupation, marital status, and hometown, immediately gave his opinion on the famous family, saying, "and I just want to say I have a very negative perception of the parties and I'm not sure I could be unbiased.”

A juror accused the Kardashians of getting preferential treatment in court.

Another prospective juror, who had served on other cases, said that he didn't like the pampered treatment he felt that the defendants were getting.

Rhodes then explained that courthouse security drove them in and escorted them into the courtroom for a reason. “Do you understand that there is a dark side to celebrity," he said, "and that people that are famous sometimes need extra security?”

“Does that mean that they need Fiji water hand-delivered to them as they sit in court?” the same man replied.

After a few negative comments from potential jurors, Judge Gregory W. Alarcon spoke up regarding the unpleasant responses.

“I appreciate your honesty. You’re certainly not shy,” he told the panel. "But this is the type of case like all cases where everybody is entitled to a fair trial. There’s a jury instruction that says the wealth of a party or the poverty of the party doesn’t matter."

The Kardashians did have some fans in court.

While there were people being questioned who didn't have outstanding thoughts surrounding the Kardashian/Jenner clan, there were some who voiced their support of the family.

“I am a pretty big fan of the Kardashians so I don’t think I would be able to make an unbiased judgment," one young woman said.

“I also am a big fan of the Kardashians," a young man said. "I’ve been watching it since I was little, so I don’t think I could be very fair.”

Jury selection is set to continue on Tuesday, with opening statements to follow. The Kardashians are also expected to testify in the trial and are expected to attend at least part of the entire trial.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.