7 Things The Kardashians Did To Blac Chyna That Everyone Ignores

As Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against the Kardashians gets underway, the famous family will be working hard to paint their brother’s former fiancee as the villain in their story.

During opening statements in the trial, attorney Michael Rhodes claimed that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner intervened in Chyna and Rob Kardashian's relationship in 2016 because they were concerned for his wellbeing.

However, Chyna is painting a different picture entirely, claiming the sister and mother sought to ruin her career.

Fans of the reality TV stars have likely already sided with the Kardashians but a look back at some of the things they allegedly did to Chyna may prove they are not as innocent as they seem.

Here are some of the cruel things Blac Chyna has accused the Kardashians of doing to her.

1. Rob Kardashian allegedly posted Blac Chyna’s nude images without her consent.

Perhaps the most egregious attack against Chyna was when the father of her daughter, Dream Kardashian, allegedly posted explicit images of her of social media in an act that she has now labeled revenge porn.

In 2017, in the midst of a highly publicized breakup, Rob posted what appeared to be a video of Chyna in bed with another man, images of her nude breasts and genitalia, and video of her undergoing a medical procedure.

When the images were removed from his Instagram account, Rob then proceeded to post the same content on Twitter.

The mother of two is pursuing a separate revenge porn lawsuit against Rob which is expected to get underway in May.

2. Kim Kardashian turned against Blac Chyna when Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner.

Before Rob and Chyna began dating and even before Chyna’s ex-boyfriend Tyga began seeing Kylie Jenner, Chyna was linked to the family in another way – through her friendship with Kim.

The two were often seen hanging out but that all changed when Tyga, who is the father of Chyna’s son King, started dating Kim's younger sister.

Kim was quick to drop her friendship with Chyna and was still not friends with her by the time Rob and Chyna started dating.

“I understand that Kylie dating Tyga completely broke Chyna’s heart. I feel for her in that situation,” Kim said in a 2016 episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

“Was it uncomfortable for me when Kylie and Tyga started to date? Absolutely, because Chyna was my friend.”

“But I had no choice but to take my sister’s side,” Kim says. “That’s my sister.”

3. Khloe Kardashian is allegedly planning to use Blac Chyna’s OnlyFans career against her in court.

If Rob’s efforts to slut-shame his ex wasn’t enough, it appears Khloe Kardashian is pursuing a similar tactic in court.

Because Chyna is suing the sisters for loss of income due to the cancellation of her reality TV show with Rob titled “Rob and Chyna,” the third Kardashian sister requested the records as part of a bid to prove her finances.

However, Chyna’s legal team has also pointed out that the request may be an effort to use her sexuality against her.

In legal documents they claim that Khloe’s attempts to see the content Chyna posted on OnlyFans and her related earnings “not only highly disturbing and entirely baseless, it also proves that Khloe Kardashian’s obsession with [Chyna’s] sexuality and her private matters has never subsided.”

Chyna did not have an OnlyFans at the point that her E! Entertainment show was canceled thus her team has insisted that it is not relevant to the case.

4. Blac Chyna claimed she was ‘thrown out’ of her home when Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner may not have directly caused Chyna’s split from Tyga but she didn’t help it either.

In a 2019 interview with Wendy Williams, Chyna claimed that she only knew her ex was dating her friend’s sister when she was “thrown out” of the house that she shared with him.

She claimed that Kylie and Tyga’s budding relationship was “ did kind of expedite” their breakup.

“Tyga started dating Kylie,” she said. “After that happened, that’s when, of course, the family kind of like, ‘all right, well bye, girl’ and threw me underneath the bus,” she explained.

“I had seen [them together] and it was kind of already everywhere publicly,” she said.

5. Kendall Jenner demanded Rob Kardashian give her an iPad back after he gave it to Blac Chyna.

Even when their brother was starting a family with Chyna, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters were still unwilling to open their arms up to her.

In a 2016 episode of “KUWTK,” Kendall accuses her older brother of re-gifting an iPad she gave him to his then-girlfriend and demands he give it back to her.

"Rob is dating someone that has kind of had a bad history with my family and he fully re-gifted my gift," Kendall explains in the clip above.

"On top of it, it's so annoying to find out through social media because his girlfriend posted it like there's some things that just aren't cool and I don't think this is very cool."

6. Blac Chyna claimed Rob Kardashian falsely accused her of assaulting him.

Not long after being accused of posting revenge porn of his ex, Rob Kardashian made an accusation of his own against Chyna claiming she assaulted him.

In a 2017 lawsuit filed by both Rob and Kylie, Rob accused Chyna of attempting to choke him with a phone charger at one of Kylie’s properties.

He would eventually drop this lawsuit, claiming it was for the sake of their daughter but Chyna’s legal team insist the accusations were a lie.

"Rob Kardashian should have thought of his daughter, Dream, before he filed his malicious and baseless assault and battery lawsuit against Dream's mother more than four years ago," Chyna’s lawyer said in her statement at the time.

"Rob has sought to use his wealth and power via this vexatious lawsuit to smear Chyna as a mother and even as a human being for more than four years."

Chyna's attorney noted that her client "was finally about to have her day in court at a Feb. 23 jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court where she was prepared to prove with evidence that Rob's claim that she physically attacked and assaulted him was a malicious lie."

7. Rob Kardashian allegedly used Blac Chyna’s phone to send racist, homophobic threats to her friend.

During their tumultuous relationship, Rob allegedly took Chyna’s phone and sent a threatening message to her friend, Pilot Jones, warning him to stay away from his then-girlfriend.

He allegedly threatened Jones, who is gay, after he released photos of him kissing Chyna.

“And u fa—ot a-s bi—h this is Rob and u [sic] did the most DISRESPECTFUL sh-t ever by releasing pics and a story to a pregnant woman who is 17 days from having a baby,” one alleged message read.

“This is my wife and you about to get your ass beat by every Mexican in LA including me. I promise u [sic] that. U [sic} fu—ed with the wrong woman and the wrong dude. This ain’t a game to us.”

He uses the N-word throughout the message.

