Rappers Cardi B and Offset have been together since 2017, and since the start of their relationship, the two have not been shy about gifting the other expensive and luxury gifts.

The two got engaged in 2017, after Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, 30, proposed to his rapper girlfriend while she was performing during a sold-out show in Philadelphia, according to Billboard.

The couple ended up keeping their marriage a secret for about a year, after Cardi B confirmed on Twitter that she and Offset had been married since September 2017.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

Their relationship has been through many ups and downs, with an influx of cheating rumors, and even a brief moment when the two weren't together, with Cardi B filing for divorce.

However, throughout the time as a couple, from the good times to the bad, both Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, 29, and Offset have made sure to shower each other with expensive gifts.

Here are 8 most expensive things Cardi B and Offset have bought each other.

1. Offset bought Cardi B a $60,000 chain.

According to TMZ, back when Cardi B and Offset had first started dating, in July 2017, the rapper had bought his girlfriend a chain valued at $60,000.

The chain was custom made, and pieced together by jeweler, Elliot Avianne, according to Complex. The chain was designed to look like Cardi B's hand, with rings on each finger, red polish, and a red bandana on the bottom.

2. Cardi B gave Offset $2 million for his birthday.

For her husband's 30th birthday, Cardi B went above and beyond, gifting the Migos rapper $2 million, according to People. The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper hosted an extravagant, sneaker-themed birthday party for Offset, where she presented the check to him.

"What do you like? Oh that's right! Some schmoney gang! Babe, this is my birthday [gift] to you. I know you have a lot of business ventures coming in 2022 so bring out the birthday gift mothaf—a!" Cardi B said, just as a giant check was brought out. "That's $2 million, n—. Here you go!"

Cardi B gifted Offset $2 million dollars for his 30th birthday. pic.twitter.com/1CBZPwg8Pk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 22, 2021

"I love you," Cardi B added as Offset looked quite stunned at the check.

She even shared a video of Offset and the check on her Instagram story, writing, "Happy birthday!!! He literally got it all."

3. Offset gifted Cardi B a mansion in the Dominican Republic for her birthday.

Offset and Cardi B apparently take birthdays extremely seriously in their house, which is proven after Offset gifted his wife a mansion in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday, according to Harper's Bazaar.

In a video shared to her Instagram, Cardi B, who is half-Dominican, showed off the luxurious mansion, that is equipped with six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.

In the caption of the video, Cardi B wrote a lengthy message of gratitude to her husband. "For a hot minute now I've been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year round in those locations), but I felt like he didn't agree with me and would rather put money into other investments," she wrote, adding, "Well, I was wrong."

The property in the northeastern coastal town of Las Terrenas is valued at $1.5 million, according to The Real Deal. The house comes with an infinity pool on top of the house, a second indoor pool, a gym, and a separate studio with a kitchen and living room.

"I just can't believe this! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it," she continued.

4. Cardi B gifted Offset a rare golden Lamborghini.

For Offset's 29th birthday, Cardi B surprised him with a rare gift, which just so happened to be a golden Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, according to People.

The 'Press' rapper had hosted friends for a private party to celebrate her husband's birthday, and in a video shared to Offset's Instagram, Cardi B is walking him outside with her hands covering his eyes before revealing the surprise car.

"SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib," he captioned the video.

The car is believed to be priced from around $573,000 to $600,000, according to Complex.

5. Offset bought Cardi B a $300,000 Rolls-Royce truck.

For Cardi B's 28th birthday, Offset went above and beyond, buying the 'WAP' rapper a $300,000 Rolls-Royce truck, according to Rap Up.

The extravagant gift came after Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset, telling fans in an Instagram live, according to Billboard, "The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that s–t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f–king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t."

“I just got tired of f–king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye.”

In a gesture that seemed as if Offset had been trying to win his wife back, he gifted Cardi B the SUV, which came embroidered with her daughter's name, Kulture, on the seats.

The rapper was all smiles as she received the gift, while partygoers chanted in the back, "Take him back!"

For that same birthday, the Migos rapper also gifted Cardi B a billboard, which featured a photo of her and Kulture, with the message, "“Happy birthday mommy Love Kulture.”

6. Cardi B bought Offset a chain worth $250,000.

For Valentine's Day 2018, Cardi B purchased her husband an elaborate chain that was shaped like a house, according to TMZ, and was made entirely of diamonds.

The chain, which is called a 'Bando,' meaning abandoned house, which is a reference to a Migos song from 2012, was created by jeweler Elliot Avianne, who has created pieces for the couple before.

The expensive jewelry piece even came with two working doors on the house, and two figures that resemble Offset inside the house.

"That's me right there with that chopper on me. That's me again on that stove," Offset explained in a video, according to Complex.

7. Offset gifted Cardi B a 'Titanic' heart-shaped diamond ring.

According to Page Six, for Cardi B's 27th birthday, Offset gifted the rapper a massive heart-shaped diamond ring, along with a matching band.

“TITANIC DIAMOND,” Offset captioned an Instagram video of him giving Cardi B the luxury ring. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER.”

The center stone of the ring is suspended above the band on a three-prong pavé setting, while the band — constructed entirely of smaller heart-shaped stones — interlocks neatly with the second matching band, according to Page Six.

Pristine Jewelers created the ring for Cardi B, and were the same jewelers who had done her engagement ring, and $80,000 worth of diamond bracelets and earrings for Cardi and Offset's daughter Kulture.

8. Cardi B surprised Offset with $500,000 in cash.

For Offset's 28th birthday, Cardi B surprised her rapper husband with half a million dollars in cash, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Cardi shared a video to her Instagram where she revealed the gift to Offset, who looked absolutely shocked by the gesture.

"Everyone's saying you got every car, you got every jewelry... what else can I give somebody that got everything? The fridge," Cardi said in the video, prompting Offset to look at the empty refrigerator behind him, where the $500,000 was waiting for him.

"You don't have to give me this money," Offset told Cardi, all of the cash in his hands.

"I know I don't have to give you this money, but I don't know what to give you and I gotta give you something," she responded. "You could buy a car, you could buy more clothes, you could buy jewelry, you could buy me more Birkin bags. Sh*t, you could do whatever the hell you want."

The only condition to getting the cash for his birthday was that Offset wasn't going to be getting any Christmas presents that year.

"Happy birthday, but don't expect no Christmas gift from me, mother**ker. Ain't no Christmas gift. Only for the kids," Cardi joked. "I love you."

