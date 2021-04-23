The Real Reason Cardi B Got U.S. Rep Glenn Grothman All Riled Up

Cardi B had some fighting words for Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman after he criticized the performance she and Megan Thee Stallion gave of their song "WAP" at the Grammy Awards in March.

In the midst of a pandemic, a racial reckoning, demands for police reform, and the ongoing battle against climate change, the GOP congressman from Wisconsin stood on the House floor on Thursday morning with only one issue on his mind: Cardi B and “WAP."

What did Representative Glenn Grothman say about Cardi B and "WAP"?

Grothman claimed that, like the FCC, he had received complaints about the superstar's performance at the Grammys, saying “I realize that Kamala Harris has used her fame to promote this performer, but I assure the FCC that millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency.”

He also blamed Cardi B and the FCC's "complacency" in the matter for “the moral decline of America.”

"Wake up, FCC, and begin to do your job," he chastised the US government agency, the actual job of which is to "[regulate] interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories" and implement and enforce "America’s communications law and regulations." as well as to "promote connectivity and ensure a robust and competitive market."

The sexually charged song has certainly upset some cultural conservatives due to its explicit lyrics and dance moves.

The reaction is not dissimilar to the way many viewed artists like Elvis Presley and Madonna back in the day as society slowly adjusted to changing cultural standards.

What did Cardi B say to Grothman in response?

Never one to shy away or remain silent when attacked, Cardi B was quick to slam Grothman’s comments.

She reminded him that if he wants to tell her how to do her and the FCC how to do their jobs, two can play that game.

Either Grothman must have only just gotten around to reading the complaints he says he received from his constituents or those writing to him somehow tuned into the Grammys a month late.

But while Grothman seems to feel last month's performance still (let alone ever) represents a major threat to society worthy of Congress's time and energy, Cardi B most definitely does not.

The rapper responded to the footage of Grothman calling her out by reminding him to focus on real issues, such as the crisis millions of Black Americans are facing at the hands of police officers.

Appearing to reference Derek Chauvin’s trial for the murder of George Floyd, Cardi B wrote on Twitter, “I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait! This is wat state representative decide to talk about.”

This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about https://t.co/k2ZBn9gONA — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 22, 2021

In June, Grothman spoke out against the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which was approved by the House in March and is currently stalled in the Senate.

The bill would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, as well as make it easier for citizens to take legal action against police officers who are currently protected by qualified immunity.

Rep. Grothman argued against the often cited statistics that Black people are killed at a disproportionate rate when compared to white people.

"They don't want to talk about when white people are killed," he said at the time, "because they want to enrage Black people and they want to make white people feel guilty and not like America."

Glenn Grothman (Wis.) has a theory about why Dems and the media don't talk about police killing white people. "They want to tear this country apart.. They want to enrage black people and they want to make white people feel guilty and not like America." pic.twitter.com/wDZENZmAQo — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) June 25, 2020

Grothman, who did publicly condemned Chauvin’s actions, also expressed his concern that the bill would strilke fear in the heart of police officers.

Sharing his worries about what would happen should qualified immunity end, he said, "if you are a police officer, you become afraid to arrest somebody. You become afraid to resist somebody. You become afraid to pursue somebody. What's gonna happen when we have a timid, neutered police force?"

It's a worry not dissimilar to that expressed by former president Donald Trump in 2018, when he said the growing demand to hold those who commit sexual assault and harassment accountable for their actions makes this a "very scary time for young men in America."

Even beyond her scandalous lyrics and provactive performances, Cardi B represents much of what conservatives fear.

She is an outspoken and influential Black woman who has urged her fans to support Democratic candidates and their policies.

Cardi B pledged her vote for Bernie Sanders in the 2020 primaries, supporting his approach to key racial and social justice issues, later doing the same for Joe Biden during the general election.

With millions of young, socially engaged followers across her social media platforms, Cardi B doesn’t just threaten conservatism with a few dance moves.

She is swaying an entire voting demographic.

Now that, for Rep. Grothman, must be scary.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her on Twitter for more.