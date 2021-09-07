Cardi B And Offset Have Welcomed A Baby Boy — And Fans Have Some Convincing Name Predictions

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their second child, a baby boy born on September 4.

Cardi announced the birth of their son in an Instagram post and a joint statement with her husband.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Fans have been quick to speculate as to what the singer might name her little one — and some of the suggestions are kind of hilarious.

What is Cardi B and Offset’s baby son’s name?

Cardi B and Offset have not yet revealed their son’s name and kept his birth announcement somewhat simple by posting a couple of snaps from the hospital with vague captions.

But it’s possible they’ll continue with their ‘K’ name tradition — like another famous family.

The couple’s daughter is named Kulture Kiari Cephus. Two of Offset’s three other children have ‘K’ names also.

The rapper is a father to Jordan Cephus, Kody Cephus, and Kalea Marie Cephus from previous relationships.

Offset’s real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus and his children’s names appear to be somewhat inspired by this name.

Fans are predicting Cardi B and Offset’s son’s name.

One witty Twitter user suggested that the couple name their son “Tradition,” likely inspired by the name Kulture.

Another person wrote, “Baby name ideas: Kaleb, Kory, Kameron, Kyle, Kane. Cuz we all know it's gonna start with a K.”

“Since Cardi B named her first baby Kulture, she should name this one Kancel,” wrote another fan. Kancel Kulture — get it?

Since Cardi B named her first baby Kulture, she should name this one Kancel. — Dusty (@huskydusty) September 6, 2021

Cardi previously revealed that she let her husband, Offset, choose their daughter’s name and said that “anything else would [have] been basic.”

So it’s safe to say their son’s name won’t be anything too simple. Maybe Offset got even more creative this time around!

Cardi first announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards this summer and hasn’t held back with the pregnancy photos since.

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," she captioned one of her maternity photos.

We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes pic.twitter.com/HxX5i8PMuy — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 28, 2021

The “WAP” performer previously filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 but reconciled a couple of months later.

The pair seem to have been going strong since and the birth of their son will likely bring the family even closer together!

But as much as we’re hoping the couple are enjoying their new arrival — we just really want to know his name!

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango.