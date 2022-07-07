Another Of Nick Cannon’s Exes Is Pregnant Again After Reconciling Following The Death Of Their Son

Nick Cannon's ex, Alyssa Scott, appears to be pregnant again not long after hinting that she has reconciled with the "Masked Singer" host.

Cannon and Scott lost their 5-month-old son, Zen, in December 2021 after a short battle with brain cancer.

Cannon also has twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, two children with Brittany Bell, he has twins and another child on the way with Abby De La Rosa and is expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi.

Now, amid all of Cannon's other upcoming arrivals, Scott also seems to be pregnant again. Here are all the details on the model, her rumored pregnancy and her relationship with Cannon.

Who is Nick Cannon's ex, Alyssa Scott?

Scott is a model who met Cannon while working on his sketch-comedy show “Wild 'n Out.”

The 28-year-old model has an impressive 259,000 followers on Instagram where she regularly shares images from photo shoots.

Scott is already a mother to an older daughter from a previous relationship.

Is Alyssa Scott pregnant with Nick Cannon's baby again?

On Mother's Day 2022, Scott shared a photo showing off a pregnancy bump.

Fans initially assumed this was an older photo from one of her previous pregnancies but some did note that she has brown hair in the image — Scott had blonde hair during her pregnancy with Zen.

On June 23, Scott and Cannon celebrated Zen's birthday by launching a foundation, "Zen's Light," that aims to help out families of children facing pediatric cancer.

In images from the celebration, Scott again appeared to have a pregnancy bump which only furthered pregnancy rumors.

Are Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott together?

It is unclear if Cannon and Scott are currently dating.

In May 2022, the "Wild 'n Out" model hinted that the pair had reconciled after Scott shared Instagram stories featuring a mirror selfie in which Cannon appears to be kissing her neck.

After Hollywood Unlocked on reposed the snap on Instagram, Cannon's ex Jessica White replied with some red heart emojis.

She later explained in another comment, "I'm definitely happy for them, they have been through a lot with each other."

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott remained close after Zen's death.

In December 2021, Cannon praised Scott for her strength after the tragic death of their baby boy.

"Zen's mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I've ever seen. Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom," Cannon said of the model.

However, Cannon was later forced to apologize to Scott after she appeared to criticize him for mentioning the death of their son while announcing that he was expecting another child in February 2022.

When news of Bre Tiesi’s pregnancy broke, Cannon spoke on his talk show about delaying the announcement in the aftermath of Zen’s death.

"I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media,” he explained.

However, the statement did not go over well with Scott who posted a subtle jab at Cannon on her Instagram stories.

In the post, Scott discussed "how painful" it is to have Zen be "a part of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light legacy."

"It isn't something I chose for him or myself. I am centered. I am at peace," she wrote.

After this, Cannon again addressed Scott while speaking on his show.

“I was probably talking too fast and probably misspoke and I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions, so I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I would do better and continued to be more understanding, caring, compassionate like they often show me,” he explained.

