Nick Cannon Reveals That He Is 'Considering' Having A Vasectomy So He Won't 'Populate The Earth'

Nick Cannon shared that he is considering having a vasectomy ahead of the birth of his 8th child.

In an interview on E! News' "Daily Pop" on Tuesday, Cannon told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love that he wants to focus on the children he already has rather than have more.

Nick Cannon said he has already had a vasectomy consultation.

"I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” Cannon said.

"I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he added, noting he is not “out here looking” for more kids.

The actor, who is currently expecting his 8th child with model Bre Tiesi, added that he wouldn't have "designed it this way" when it comes to his unconventional family.

"It’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much — I find solace. I find peace in my children and I find purpose.”

Cannon has quite a large family, with two twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He has son, Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 16 months, with Brittany Bell, as well as twins Zion and Zillion, 10 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

He also has a son with model Alyssa Scott, Zen, who tragically passed away in December 2021 at five months old from a malignant brain tumor.

During the podcast, Cannon also expressed the "guilt" he feels for not spending "enough time" with his family.

"I take my kids to school every morning," he explained. "I FaceTime [them]."

Cannon also highlighted some of his children's activities, saying, "We was doing little league with my 5-year-old this weekend. We got swim practice this week. Two weeks ago, [Moroccan and Monroe] had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”

Back in October 2021, Cannon told Revolt's "Drink Champs" that he was going to try and remain celibate until 2022, after having four children with three different women in less than a year.

"I'm celibate right now," Cannon said during the interview. "I'm going to see if I could make it to 2022. I'm trying to chill out."

"I'm kind of stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking, I'm good right now," he continued.

Cannon also opened up about his celibacy journey during an episode of his talk show 'The Nick Cannon Show,' telling his audience, "I felt like my life was out of control. And honestly, the celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and dealing with [the death of Zen]."

In an interview with US Weekly, Bri Tiesi opened up about having a baby with Cannon, and her relationship with the actor.

"I have a beautiful relationship,” she said. “We’re very open, we’re very honest, we’re very supportive. All of my needs are met, and I’m very happy in our situation," adding that she and Cannon had planned to have a baby together.

"Nick and I have been talking about going down this road for a long time,” she explained. “And when we were finally ready, we were trying. There was no, ‘Oops, I got pregnant.'"

