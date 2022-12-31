6 Rules Kim Kardashian *Says* She And North Follow On Social Media — That Seem To Be Lies

Kim Kardashian lives her life in full view of the public eye, including how she raises her 4 children, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kardashian recently appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP podcast to discuss her life, which led to a conversation on how she manages social media use with her famous offspring.

"I think every family is different, even within my family," Kardashian explained, in answering how she navigates her kids' social media presence.

"With social media, it is hard because all the cousins, all my nieces and nephews, they're all best friends with my kids. They're all the same ages. So if Penelope has a TikTok, North wants a TikTok, and all the girls at school have a TikTok."

Kardashian has given North access to social media, despite her ex-husband Kanye West’s disapproval. "My children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission," West once commented in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“I have made a rule with their dad about it— he's not happy about that,” Kardashian told Paltrow. Kim claimed to “respect” West’s opinion on the matter, while still allowing her daughter access to the social media platform.

Kim Kardashian stated that she has strict rules for how North uses the TikTok account she and her daughter share

She and North launched a joint account in November 2021 and currently have 12 million followers.

“She loves to do it and it makes her so happy. She’s so innocent in so many ways," Kardashian gushed.

Yet many of the rules she claims to uphold have been broken by North on multiple occasions.

Here are six apparent lies Kim Kardashian has told about her rules for North West’s TikTok account:

1. North can only create TikToks with Kim’s phone

“It can only be on my phone,” Kardashian told Paltrow during the podcast. But there are clear instances when North has gone live on TikTok without her mother’s knowledge or approval.

North once even went live on someone else’s phone while Kim was scrolling through her own phone while lying in bed.

2. North isn’t allowed to 'scroll' to look at other TikToks

Kardashian defended her choice to let her young daughter use TikTok because she claims that North isn’t allowed to scroll through other TikToks.

"'It's not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don't do comments," Kim stated.

If that claim is true, it’s unclear how North finds TikToks about herself that she uses as sounds for her own videos.

North often duets the Kardashian 'reporter’ Gay Man With A Spray Tan, who covers all the gossip about her family.

Kardashian also claimed that North and her friends don’t know that the TikToks they make are public.

“I don’t think they even realize that because they’re not seeing comments and they're not seeing really what's going on,” Kardashian said. “It's just something that they love to do.”

While Kim does have comments turned off the main posts, it's unrealistic for her to believe that North doesn't know the posts are public, especially when TikTok users can see how many views their videos have received.

While their Christmas party TikTok had the comments turned off, the video also got 4.1 million views, something North would be able to see if she had access to the post.

3. Kim claims she “doesn’t delete things” from her social media

“You’re the master of social media,” Paltrow exclaimed, wondering how Kardashian navigates her own Instagram account.

Kardashian replied that her Instagram is “more of a creative, visual outlet,” one that she doesn’t “take that seriously.”

She goes on to say that her posts show off her mood, claiming, “I don’t like to delete things” from her account, so she can return to look at what she’s posted later.

Yet Kardashian has been caught deleting Instagram posts on multiple occasions, including a post of herself on a beach that was clearly photoshopped. She even deleted an Instagram post she took with her kids after commenters noted a “weird” detail in the background of the shot.

Kardashian has deleted TikTok videos from her and North’s shared account, as well.

She recently deleted a video North posted that showed their dogs apparently living in the garage.

4. North isn’t allowed to wear makeup

In a 2019 interview with Allure, Kardashian revealed that Kanye West implemented a “no make-up” rule for North. “I think he had it, he changed all the rules,” Kim stated.

Yet Kim contradicted herself in her GOOP interview, saying that North will “do make-up and do videos with her friends.”

Another contradiction comes in the form of the TikToks themselves, in which North can be seen alongside her mother, wearing make-up.

North even posted a TikTok going through her very own make-up drawer, proving that whatever rule West has for her make-up use isn’t actually followed.

5. TikTok is just "a creative outlet” for North

Kim claims that she lets North use TikTok because “she loves to do this stuff. I take it as more of a creative thing. As long as it's age appropriate and they're having fun.”

Yet North (and her mother) often use TikTok to promote the family’s brands, as seen in a video where they’re dancing while wearing Kardashian’s SKIMS line.

North even defended herself when she went live without her mother’s permission, claiming “we’re promoting your things” so as to not get in trouble.

6. Kim monitors what North posts

Kardashian made the claim that North is only allowed to post on TikTok “as long as it's me and her together and I'm there.”

She said that she’s okay with North and her friends posting on TikTok only “if they're monitored.”

Yet later in the interview, Kardashian said that North will “take my phone and do skincare stuff,” a fact proven true by videos North has posted of herself, on her own, using her mother’s skincare products.

While all modern-day parents struggle to monitor their kids' social media use, it's clear that Kardashian is lying to herself and to her fans.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.