Kim Kardashian Revives Rumors That She Had A Rib Removed To Look Slimmer After Revealing Stomach Scar

Kim Kardashian's fans are once again bringing up the old rumors that the reality star has had a rib removed.

In a Reddit post, fans debated over whether or not Kardashian had gotten a procedure involving one of her ribs, using a recent paparazzi photo.

In the photo, Kim Kardashian appeared to have a scar near her ribs.

The photo, taken by the paparazzi, shows Kardashian walking alongside a group of other people.

The focus of the image, however, is a scar on the side of her stomach, right where her ribs are located.

According to Explore Plastic Surgery, the removal of ribs allows for a smaller waistline, which is what Kardashians' fans are accusing her of trying to do.

"I am incredulous that people are actually removing their RIBS, the things that protect their MAJOR ORGANS, for cosmetic purposes," one Reddit user wrote.

Rib removal surgery is usually done through the back, and when everything heals, there a scar is left in the same area where the procedure was conducted, much like the scar on Kardashian's stomach.

Another user, who admitted to having rib removal surgery, pointed out that they also have a scar similar to Kardashian's.

However, other users pointed out that the scar could be from liposuction, which has been another procedure Kardashian has been rumored to have done.

Kardashian was previously accused of having one of her ribs removed.

At the 2019 Met Gala, Kardashian caused a bit of speculation from fans that she'd had her ribs removed so that her waist looked cinched in the Thierry Mugler outfit she'd worn.

Kardashian later set the rumors straight during an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine in July 2019, admitting explaining how she had been able to pull off the extremely body-hugging Mugler dress.

The reality star revealed that the dress had been made out of silicone with a corset underneath.

Since the corset was incredibly tight, Kardashian was forced to take breathing lessons to prepare before the Met Gala.

"I have never felt pain like that in my life," she said. "I'll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach."

When asked about the rib removal surgery, Kardashian denied that she'd ever had such a thing done.

"I don’t even know if that’s possible," she added.

While Kardashian fans are still not convinced the Skims founder went under the knife to have a smaller waist, in the past, she has admitted to undergoing other procedures to tighten the skin on her stomach.

In August 2022, Kardashian revealed that she had undergone skin-tightening laser treatments to help tighten her abdomen and stomach.

"This is a game changer!” she wrote via her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of her red abdomen after applying the laser treatment. “I think this is my fave laser but it’s painful lol but worth it!”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.