Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reportedly Got Married In Las Vegas Ceremony Officiated By Elvis Impersonator

After the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, it’s only natural that Hollywood’s best and brightest would roam the streets of Sin City looking for a good time after the award show was over.

For Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, their after-party reportedly involved a chapel, a marriage license, and an Elvis impersonator.

Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Las Vegas?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker allegedly tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards.

In the middle of the night at about 1:30 a.m., just hours after the Blink-182 drummer performed at the Grammys, Kardashian and Barker waltzed into the wedding chapel looking to get married, according to TMZ.

The pair did not allow the venue to take any photos of the ceremony, bringing their own photographer and security to capture the moment.

Sources close to the couple informed TMZ that they had a marriage license on-hand and presented it to the chapel's owner, who was also a witness.

Other sources have said there was no license and the wedding was just for fun.

An Elvis impersonator reportedly officiated the wedding.

TMZ was told that it was important for Kardashian and Barker to have an Elvis impersonator pronounce them man and wife.

According to these same sources, this seemingly impromptu wedding will not be the only ceremony to commemorate their commitment, and there will be "several' other celebrations, with lots of fanfare.

This will be the first time that the Kardashian has ever walked down the aisle, being the last Kardashian sister to do it.

Barker popped the question back in October when they were staying at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

The drummer led her out to the sand where he had set up a beautifully romantic floral arrangement before getting on one knee to pop the question.

This would be the first time that Kardashian has even been engaged, never once getting engaged or married to Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children.

Disick will likely look for another one of Kardashian’s exes to dm about her marriage.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian almost got married in Las Vegas.

The couple almost tied the knot back in 2007 in an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Barker will be entering his third marriage.

His first marriage with Melissa Kennedy only lasted nine months before he filed for divorce in 2002.

His marriage to Shanna Moakler saw a little more luck as their relationship lasted nearly two years after ending in 2006 before being finalized in 2008.

However, Barker’s relationship with Kardashian seems to be the real deal.

The pair got together in early 2021 and have been inseparable ever since.

They’ve never shied away from showing PDA, famously tongue wrestling in front of any paparazzi they can find and have said only the world about each other — even hinting at marriage just a month before getting engaged.

When the pair took a getaway vacation to Paris, Barker posted pictures of them together in front of the Eiffel Tower, captioning the collection “Forever isn't long enough,” and you know what it means when somebody says “forever.”

Hopefully, this marriage is the one that lasts and maybe we’ll get to see some of the photos that were taken once the Kardashian Hulu show finally comes out.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter.