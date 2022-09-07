Details Of Kourtney Kardashian’s New Brand ‘Lemme’ Revealed In Trademark Filings

Kourtney Kardashian recently announced the upcoming launch of her new business venture and fans are wondering what exactly Kardashian has in store for the brand.

The reality star, who is already the founder and CEO of her wellness brand, Poosh, teased the new brand, Lemme, on her Instagram as well as creating a page for the company.

While Kardashian isn't giving much away, she simply revealed that the project has been "5 years in the making," according to a comment on the company's first Instagram post, which was captioned: "You're gonna want to sit down for this…notifications on please."

Fans have been speculating that Kardashian is launching a homeware brand but, according to trademark filings for Lemme, that is not the case.

What is Lemme?

Lemme appears to be a vitamin and supplement brand that may sell some apparel. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office database, Kardashian's team filed a trademark for her brand on two separate occasions.

In November 2021, the first trademark for Lemme was filed, which noted that the brand would be selling "vitamins, supplements, vitamin-fortified drinks and beverages, and vitamin cases."

For the second filing, which was done In February 2022, the brand's "goods and services" was labeled as "bags, purses, totes, wallets, clutches, and clothing."

According to The Sun, Kardashian partnered up with long-time friend Simon Huck, who is the owner of the New York public relations firm Command Entertainment Group.

While a website is available for Kardashian's new brand, fans only have the option to subscribe for a notification pertaining to details about the official launch of Lemme.

The Poosh founder first teased her new business venture back in August 2022 with an Instagram photo shared on her feed.

"It's giving boss lady with business venture coming soon," she captioned the post, alongside a handful of emojis, including a pair of champagne flutes and a scientist.

Kourtney Kardashian has also launched a partnership with BooHoo.

Right before Kardashian announced the upcoming launch of Lemme, the reality star was announced as the new sustainability ambassador for fashion retailer BooHoo.

"When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet," Kardashian said in a statement, according to the Daily Mail. "It's been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts."

She continued: "There's still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements."

While Kardashian expressed her enthusiasm over the new partnership, many people called her out for being the brand's "sustainability ambassador" when just recently she was slammed for overusing her water allotment during the California drought.

