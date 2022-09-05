Fans Think Travis Barker Lied About His Longtime Crush On Kourtney Kardashian After Seeing Old Interview

Since going public with their relationship in early 2021, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott have been the embodiment of a friends-to-lovers trope most romance novel fans could only dream of having.

But, fans are beginning to question if the Blink-182 drummer has been telling the truth about lusting after his now-wife for years,

In a May episode of "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner revealed that Barker told her he knew Kardashian was the "love of [his] life" before they were even close friends and said "the real reason" he moved to Calabasas was because Kardashian lived there.

However, a resurfaced interview suggests that Barker may not be entirely genuine about his feelings — or perhaps was lying to interviewers in the past.

Travis Barker said he would never marry again before dating Kourtney Kardashian.

Appearing on Amber Rose’s podcast Loveline back in February of 2017, Barker talked about his take on relationships.

In the video, Barker details how he listened to a Joe Rogan podcast where guest Henry Rollins said he “couldn’t imagine waking up with a girl and she’s still there in the morning when I wake up.”

Barker said that he “kinda feels the same way,” saying he enjoys being single but also enjoys being in a romantic relationship as well.

“I've been married twice. I love being single. I love having, like, girlfriends. I get all the loving in the world from my kids... as far as, you know, just having loved ones around."

"And then, I'm just like, I'm married to my music. I can't imagine, I don't know," the drummer told Rose and co-host Chris Donaghue.

Donaghue asked Barker to elaborate more, asking if he loves having a girlfriend but does he want to get married, to which Barker said it wasn’t really marriage but more of monogamy.

He explained he doesn’t want a romantic partner who will steer him away from music but rather wants someone who is just as busy as he is.

“I have to find an independent female that's as busy as I am that's like, 'okay, go do you, and I'll see you when you get home. I'm gonna be gone in the morning because I have my own stuff to do.' I guess that's what's attractive to me," Barker explained.

Donaghue then asked Barker if he wants non-monogamy, to which he replied, “I don't know. I just have to find a girl I like first. That takes a long time."

Fans think that Barker is lying about his relationship with his wife.

Fans on a Reddit thread dedicated to the Kardashians are questioning if his love for his wife is actually genuine.

"Scott [Disick] was very in the picture 5 years ago. Why would he think at this point he'd have a chance???" read another comment, referring to Kourtney's former ex.

Fans have previously suspected Barker was not truthful about his longtime crush on Kardashian due to comments he made in the past about her younger sister, Kim Kardashian.

Others were coming to the defense of the drummer, saying that his feelings on the subject may have now changed over time. Fans defended Barker, saying he's happy to be in a monogamous relationship with the Kardashian, who is also busy with her life.

5 years is a lot of time, and perhaps throughout the years, Barker has now changed his opinions, and hopefully, he has found someone he truly loves.

