Why Fans Think Travis Barker Moved To Calabasas To Be With Kim Kardashian, Not Kourtney

Fans are recirculating details about Travis Barker’s previous alleged relationship with Kim Kardashian following news of his marriage to Kim’s sister, Kourtney.

In a recent episode of the Kardashians, Kris Jenner claims Barker told her he moved to Calabasas to be closer to Kourtney and love her from afar.

However, fans have noted that Barker bought his first home in the LA suburb in 2007, right around the time he was lusting over Kim Kardashian, according to his own memoir.

On the Kardashians Kris Jenner tells a story about how Travis Barker moved to calabassas to love Kourtney from afar.

Well I’ve read this book and knew this….. he was after Kim not Kourtney. Awk. pic.twitter.com/F7C1HuJ9zT — Heidi Ho (@1ztBornUnicorn) May 16, 2022

The Blink-182 drummer wrote about lusting after Kim TV star in his 2015 memoir, titled ​​"Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums."

Travis Barker admitted to having a crush on Kim Kardashian in the 2000s.

Barker wrote that he acted differently around Kardashian than anyone else.

“You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her,” Barker wrote. “It was so weird.

“We’d be really sweet around each other, like little kids, and then when we were apart, she’d call me and say, ‘I want to see you again.’ ‘Me too,’ I’d say,” he continued.

Despite Barker describing Kim in the memoir with terms such as “f***ing hot” and “eye candy,” he says that their relationship never took off. He said they never got physically intimate and that they never progressed further than occasional dates.

At the time, Kim's clothing store 'Dash' would have been located in Calabasas though she did not move there until later.

Barker’s ex-wife said that he actually did have an affair with Kim.

Shanna Moakler, a Playboy model, Miss USA in 1995 and Barker’s wife from 2004 to 2008, came forward with her side of the story in an interview with US Weekly last year. In the interview, Moakler said that Barker not only had an affair with Kim in 2007, but also Paris Hilton, who Kim worked for at the time.

“We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her],” Moakler said.

“And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of.”

Moakler has made disparaging comments about the Kardashians on numerous occasions. TMZ reported last year that Moakler publicly blames the Kardashians for putting her through the family turmoil she has endured.

"My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me," Moakler said.

Both of Barker and Moakler’s kids, 18-year-old son Landon and 16-year-old daughter Alabama, have said publicly that their mother has not played a very active role in their lives.

“I wouldn’t consider Shanna Moakler my mom whatsoever,” Landon said in a TikTok comment.

“My mom has never completely been in my life,” Alabama said in an Instagram story. “Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Moakler claims not to care about Barker’s current relationship with Kourtney, but when asked if she had a message for the Kardashian family, she merely said, "Thanks for destroying my family twice."

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.