6 Details About Travis Barker That Make Kourtney Kardashian Fans Worry She’s With Another ‘Problematic Man’

Now that Travis Barker, famous drummer from the pop-punk band “Blink-182” and (maybe) husband to Kourtney Kardashian, has joined the world's most-talked-about family, it feels like we're watching his every move.

But even as his fame reaches new heights, Barker has still managed to hide some skeletons in his closet.

Fans of the Kardashians have pointed out online that Barker could just be another "problematic KarJenner man" like many of the family's famous exes.

Turns out there are a lot of things Kourtney has to look past in order to be with him and while he seems like a stand-up partner and father today, it may not have always been that way.

Here are 6 controversial details about Travis Barker.

1. Travis Barker allegedly threatened to kill ex-wife Shanna Moakler

On December 7th, 2014, police responded to a call from Moakler herself who said that things had gotten extremely bad between the two of them.

Moakler and Barker married in 2004 after two years of dating, and welcomed their first son, Landon, in 2003 and daughter, Alabama, in 2005.

But when things started flying south and they started arguing that night, Barker allegedly said "If I could, I'd put a bullet in your head."

Among that death threat, he also allegedly said that she is "a f**king piece of garbage," and that she is "a cigarette, coke-snorting b**ch," and she also has an email in which he says, "My poor kids have a wh**e for a mom."

This isn’t the kind of behavior you’d want to see from your future husband

2. Travis Barker was a chronic cheater during his marriage to Shanna Moakler

In 2015, Barker released a memoir titled “Can I Say,” and in it, he talked about what split him and Moakler apart.

In 2008, Barker was recovering from surviving his plane crash. During that time, Moakler had gone through his new laptop and discovered that Barker had been unfaithful to her.

"While I was sleeping, Shanna went onto my laptop, and my e-mail accounts were all open," he recounted in the book.

"She saw all my e-mails from the previous three or four years, including messages from about thirteen different girls I had been messing around within the year before the plane crash.”

After she found out that he had been exchanging emails with these girls, she responded in kind with messages that went along the lines of “F*** you b****, how dare you mess with my man, this is Shanna, f*** you.”

After that was when Moakler left and a divorce was filed.

3. Shanna Moakler even claims Travis Barker cheated on her with Kim Kardashian

The rumor surfaced about a year ago when Barker and Kourtney were in the beginning stages of their relationship.

It all started when Moakler’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, reposted a gossip account’s post that showed her mother responding to a fan or a follower talking about their split.

“I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim,” the message, which was originally posted by gossip account notskinnybutnotfat, read. “Now, he’s in love with her sister … it’s all gross. I’m not the bad guy!”

After inside sources say that it’s “absolutely not true,” adding “It’s false,” Moakler doubled down in an interview with US Weekly.

“Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening,” she said.

This all occurred in 2007 before "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" came out, according to Moakler, but it’s impossible to know the real truth

4. Travis Barker called Kim Kardashian ‘f-cking hot’ in his memoir before dating Kourtney Kardashian

Aside from his alleged romance, he discussed his relationship and thoughts on Kim in his memoir, describing her as “eye candy” and “f—ing hot.”

“We went to dinner, we went to lunch,” Barker wrote. “You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird.”

Apparently, their relationship was sweet, almost child-like.

“We’d be really sweet around each other, like little kids, and then when we were apart, she’d call me and say, ‘I want to see you again.’ ‘Me too,’ I’d say,” he wrote in the book.

However, despite their fledgling romance and his descriptions of her, he claims that they never got to the point of being physically intimate.

“Kim and I never touched each other,” he wrote. “It just wasn’t meant to be.”

5. Travis Barker’s ex-wife claims he is ‘destroying’ her relationship with her kids

Moakler places the blame for her struggles with her children on Barker.

"My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me," she said during a quick Q&A with TMZ.

Rumors started floating around that Moakler was an absentee mother the moment that Barker started dating Kourtney and especially after doubling down on her statements about Barker and Kim.

When asked about the drummer’s relationship with the Poosh founder, Moakler said she doesn’t care about them “in any capacity,” and is more concerned with, “mending and healing my relationship with my children and moving forward.”

6. Travis Barker and Scott Disick might have a lot more in common than Kourtney Kardashian realizes

Kourtney and Scott Disick had quite the unforgettable relationship that fans and audiences got to see a lot of during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians runtime.

They frequently argued and never saw eye-to-eye.

It seemed that every time they would have a falling out it was because he couldn’t keep his Disick in his pants (I’m not sorry).

Fans have noted that Kourtney might be falling into a similar trap with Barker, who is well-known for his party lifestyle and previous admission to sex addiction.

As was previously mentioned, Barker cheated on Moakler extensively and even had some alleged fling with Kim, Kourtney’s sister.

Who’s to say that Barker wouldn’t treat her the same way or fall into his old unfaithful habits or lifestyles?

Since Disick and Kourtney never even made it to an engagement, we can likely say that she feels more secure and trusting in Barker than she ever did with Disick, but fans are still on guard.

