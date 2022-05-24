Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Stalker Told Her Pete Davidson ‘Must Die’ In Threatening Letters

An obsessed fan has been sending letters to Kim Kardashian, stalking her, and making terrifying threats against her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, causing her to fear for her life.

Because of these threats, Kardashian has pleaded with a judge for protection for her family and her four kids by filing a restraining order against the man.

Kim Kardashian says a stalker threatened to kill her and Pete Davidson.

The obsessed fan has sent Kardashian over 30 letters threatening Davidson and her children.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, an unnamed man has been “stalking” Kardashian and has sent her numerous death threats and threats of violence targeting her and her family.

Kardashian’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, laid out the various threats and explained the severity of them in the filings for a restraining order.

“In these letters, (he) made numerous violent threats against Ms. Kardashian. In addition, he made numerous sexual comments regarding Ms. Kardashian and her partners,” she wrote.

“He further threatened that he would take actions that would cause Ms. Kardashian and her family to be imprisoned.”

Holley continued, revealing that the man put Kardashian on his “hit list” and “must die soon” and would “get death.”

“Cause of your most recent action, I put you on my HIT LIST. If I ever see you in New York or your boyfriend in Los Angeles I will carry it out that day,” he wrote in a letter. “Pete Must and Will Die this weekend and you next weekend.”

The terrifying threats have instilled fear into Kardashian, who filed for a restraining order against the man in Los Angeles County Courts, asking for an order for him to stay away from Kardashian and her family.

“I have never met him or communicated with him and I have no relationship with him. I have never shared my address with (him) and I do not know how he obtained my home address,” she wrote in the documents. “There is absolutely no reason or legitimate purpose for him to be contacting me.”

She continued, adding that her security team has connected other threats made to her office with the same letters that the men sent to her home address.

“On April 25, 2022, a written bomb threat was made to my business office,” she wrote. “I am informed that my private security analyzed the written bomb threat and found a number of similarities between the threat and prior letters.”

Kardashian has admitted that she fears for her life because of the threats that have been made against her and her family.

“I have suffered and continue to suffer, severe emotional distress. I fear for my own safety. I also fear for the safety of those close to me, my family, and others at my workplace,” she wrote.

“I am concerned with a restraining order in place, he will continue to escalate his threats and will attempt to physically harm or even kill me.”

Fortunately, an L.A. judge heard her pleas and granted the Kardashian a temporary restraining order on the man.

He has been ordered to not contact the famous couple in any way, harass them, or come within 100 yards of her and her home.

A hearing to argue for a long-term restraining order has been set for June 13, 2022.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.