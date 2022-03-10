Kim Kardashian Criticized For Marie Antoinette-esque Advice Telling Women To ‘Get Up And Work’

Kim Kardashian is facing some serious backlash after giving "advice" to women in business during an interview with Variety, alongside her two sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, and their mother, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian, who is on the cover of Variety this month along with her sisters and mother, had spoke to the magazine about their new Hulu series 'The Kardashians,' which is set to premiere on April 14.

In the video portion of the interview, the Skims founder, 41, had some harsh words for women in the workplace.

Kim Kardashian's advice to women in business has not been well-received.

“I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," Kardashian told Variety.

She continued, saying, "You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments."

Of course, as soon as the clip from the interview was posted to Variety's Twitter, majority of the response was negative.

Kim is now being compared to Marie Antoinette due to apparent lack of awareness of how poverty exists and is perpetuated by the rich.

Many people on social media pointed out that Kim, along with all of her siblings, were born into wealth. The entire narrative of "no one wants to work these days," felt extremely backhanded, especially coming from someone who has made their millions from starring on a reality television show.

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

I mean, it's not to say that Kim hasn't worked hard when it comes to building many of the business ventures that she has founded, but it was also extremely easy for her to do so considering she was already rich when she launched KKW Beauty, Skims, and KKW Fragrance.

The Kardashian sisters also echoed Kim's words.

It wasn't just Kim who offered up some lackluster advice. In the full video, Khloe also adds, "My advice for women in business is you just have to do what you're actually passionate about. ... It's not easy, regardless of how it looks. I think people see things, with instant gratification because of social media, that they think it just comes easy to people."

It didn't take long for Kourtney to chime in too, adding a "that's so true," remark after Kim's statement.

Kourtney's comment only set the internet into more of an uproar, especially considering during an episode of 'KUWTK,' the eldest sister had said, "Working is just not my top priority. It’s never going to be.”

It had been a reasonable statement, especially considering Kourtney has the means to not work if she chooses, but it had been an unnecessary chime in from someone who hadn't wanted to work for so long.

Holy shit, if only we could all grow up rich with influential parents and then tell less fortunate individuals that they need to work harder. I’m not even doubting that she works hard. But holy shit lady. — Axel Foley (@HottyToddyAspen) March 9, 2022

It's hard to take the Kardashian's advice as seriously as they probably ended, especially when they've been accused quite often of stealing other people's work and passing it off as their own.

Khloe Kardashian was accused of ripping off designer Destiney Bleu back in 2017 after Bleu's same designs looked eerily similar to a new collection launched by Good American.

The Kardashians have been sued for exploiting workers.

Last year, Kim was sued by seven workers accused the billionaire of wage theft, retaliation and more.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

The complaint alleged that cleaning and maintenance workers at her Santa Monica Mountains home weren’t paid for all the hours they worked, didn’t get overtime pay, weren’t given required meal and rest breaks and didn’t get any pay stubs or documents related to employment.

The complaint also alleged violations of child labor laws, and that an individual was fired for complaining about the unlawful working conditions.

The tone deaf advice that the sisters had tried to give actually just came off as them branding people who aren't successful as people who are just too lazy to work, when that's not the case.

kim kardashian: nobody wants to work these days



everyone working 40+ hour weeks and earning minimum wage: no shit — joe (@jxeker) March 9, 2022

It definintely gives off the same vibes as a billionaire trying to tell working-class people that "we all have the same 24 hours."

I'm sure if we all were born into wealth, and were able to use our nepotism to start billion-dollar businesses, we'd probably find the advice refreshing, but unfortunately that is not the case.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.