​​Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Family Christmas Photo

Kim Kardashian has been accused once again of photoshopping content for her Instagram account, this time of the Kardashian-Jenner family picture taken at their annual Christmas party.

Kim posted multiple pictures of the Christmas celebration to her grid, but it’s one photo in particular that has fans wondering if she photoshopped the shot.

Standing in front of bright red Christmas trees, the five sisters were joined by their mother, Kris Jenner, for the photo in question.

Kim wore a shimmery silver dress and Kourtney wore a skin-tight white gown, while Kendall, Khloe, and Kris all wore red dresses. Kylie wore what appeared to be a piece of lacy black and beige lingerie.

Skeptical fans believe the photo was edited to fake the family being together.

The five sisters seem to be looking in different directions in the photo, with vague half-smiles on their faces.

The photo received 5.4 million views and over 18,000 comments.

The comments included wishes for a Merry Christmas, along with heart and fire emojis.

Kris Jenner herself commented on her daughter's photo, writing the phrase "Christmas bliss" with an emoji heart.

Donatella Versace commented “Goddess!” but other commenters weren’t so supportive.

Fans questioned the authenticity of the photo.

“Why do none of them look like they’re actually in the picture?” asked one Instagram user.

“This does look photoshopped,” said a follower. “Either way, no one looks happy.”

“They either look photoshopped or after a fight,” noted another commenter.

One user questioned if Kendall, specifically, was photoshopped into the shot, because her “feet look off.”

Kendall's feet, in strappy high heels, appear to be distorted in the photo. She also seems to be standing on the train of Kylie's gown, making her placement in the photo seem fake.

Kim returned to Instagram on December 28th to prove the photoshop accusations wrong.

Posting behind-the-scenes footage to her Stories, Kim documented the moment that the photo was taken, complete with camera flashes, as the family stood together.

While it seems this time that the photoshop accusations aren’t true, Kim has admitted to photoshopping her Instagram in the past.

It came to light in April 2022 that Kim previously photoshopped her niece True's face onto her other niece Stormi's body in a photo taken at Disneyland in 2021.

She took to Instagram this past April to defend her decision to use photoshop, claiming that she asked Kylie if she could post the photo of the kids at Disneyland.

Kylie "said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment... But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly,” Kim posted.

"You know I'm all about my aesthetic!" Kim said by way of an explanation for her photoshop faux pas.

In an industry where image is everything, Kim and her family certainly know how to play the game.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.