Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian Of Another Photoshop Fail After Spotting Distortion In Recent Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are no strangers to being called out for Photoshop fails in the past.

Kim Kardashian is the latest call-out after fans accused her of distorting her body in a recent Instagram post.

Kardashian posted on Monday to her Instagram account, sharing photos of herself aboard a yacht while in Italy for her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker's wedding.

While many of Kardashian's fans gushed over the reality star's outfit, some noticed how her belly button looked odd in some of the images and the distorted railing in the background.

"Photoshopped the hell outta this pic," one user wrote underneath Kardashian's photo, with someone replying: "She’s hot with or without photoshop so why does it matter if she did."

Another user added: "kim done photoshopped her whole hips off, yupp bbl era is over."

The Skims founder was photographed wearing a sheer black bodysuit, underneath a matching silver bra and skirt set. Her freshly-dyed blonde hair was pulled back in a bun, with dark sunglasses concealing her face as she posed against the railing of the boat.

"Bad News-Nothing lasts forever. Good News- Nothing lasts forever," Kardashian captioned the post.

This isn't the first time that Kardashian has been called out for altering her photos, especially when it comes to her belly button.

Back in April, Kardashian responded to claims that she had used Photoshop to edit out her belly button in an Instagram post to promote her shapewear brand Skims.

Kim Kardashian photo shops her photos so much, she accidentally erased her belly button. pic.twitter.com/xKMf4f8o83 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 26, 2022

"Come on guys... Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????" she wrote in an Instagram story post.

In the next slide, Kardashian used the criticism to promote her brand, writing, "Belly button insecurities?! Well... why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high-waisted underwear like I did! you’re welcome!!!"

Earlier this year, while promoting her new swimwear line for Skims, the reality star posted pictures of herself wearing black bikini bottoms and a long-sleeved top, complete with black gloves.

Though, it wasn't the outfit that got fans talking, but rather the fact that Kardashian's right leg appeared to be distorted.

Discussing the photo on a Reddit forum, one fan wrote: "What is with her right leg in between her knee and calf. It looks thin and stretched out?” with another replying: “Omg horrible photoshop.”

However, after fans pointed out the bad Photoshop job, Kardashian deleted the post and re-uploaded the images without the one where her leg appeared distorted.

“Omg she’s removed that photo from her post now!!!” a fan pointed out on the Reddit forum, with another adding: "She deleted the 6th pic bc of how obvious the photoshop was."

