For the Kardashian/Jenner family, controversial incidents are pretty much a part of their brand now.

Throughout their careers, the famous family have been embroiled in some rather questionable moments that have caused major talk on social media and in news headlines.

While each member of the family isn't shy to having their personal lives blasted in the media, Khloe Kardashian, the second-oldest Kardashian sibling, is definitly no stranger to having to dodge messy incidents.

From cheating scandals, to photoshop fails, the 37-year-old reality star has had some questionable moments happen in her career.

Here are 6 questionable things Khloe Kardashian has done that hurt her reputation.

1. The entire Tristan Thompson cheating scandals.

If you're a fan of Khloe Kardashian, then you already know about the multiple times Tristan Thompson has cheated on Khloe Kardashian, including while she was giving birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

Through every cheating revelation, people were convinced it would be the last time Khloe and Tristan would ever be a couple, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.

While Tristan's cheating definitely isn't Khloe's fault, fans have come to question her motives for staying with him and it has certainly hurt the public's view of her.

However, the latest incident involving Thompson might have been the final nail in the coffin, especially after the NBA star cheated on Khloe once again, but this time, ended up getting another woman pregnant.

Tristan Thompson issues apology via Instagram to Khloé Kardashian after the paternity test confirmed that he is the father to Maralee Nichols’ son. pic.twitter.com/pq501QlxRH — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) January 4, 2022

Back in December 2021, a paternity lawsuit filed by Nichols, according to the Daily Mail, alleged that Thompson had fathered her child, and that the baby had been conceived back in March 2021, during Thompson's 30th birthday, a time when him and Kardashian were very much still dating.

2. Khloe Kardashian saying a racial slur.

In a resurfaced clip from an episode of 'KUWTK,' Khloe Kardashian was caught allegedly saying the N-word while talking about having a Black baby.

In the clip, Kardashian can be heard using the slur while quoting derogatory statements made about her in the media.

Despite the fact that the word had been bleeped out, many people accused the Good American founder of using a racial slur, on top of fetishizing Black men and Black children.

3. When Khloe Kardashian tried to remove an unedited picture of herself from the internet.

Back in April 2021, an unedited photo of Khloe Kardashian started circulating online, according to Page Six. Kardashian had been shot wearing a bikini by a pool, and had been without her usual touches of photo editing and airbrushing.

However, many copies of the photo had been taken down under legal threats from the Kardashian legal team, which called the image “beautiful” but said they wanted it gone because it was unauthorized.

Khloe Kardashian’s unedited bikini pic is fire

Girl has her flat little tummy, her arms look toned, she’s snatched!

It’s actually really nice to see what an unedited, unposed kardashian body looks like pic.twitter.com/VSuV7OVQYk — Jenny (@jdeerobertson) April 7, 2021

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six.

She eventually spoke about the photo, according to BuzzFeed, writing on her Instagram, "The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared."

Many people on social media were quick to call out Kardashian finding it dangerous how social media perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards.

The unedited bikini pic of Khloe Kardashian is in no way “bad” but it’s a stark reminder that social media is a complete lie. There’s a whole team surrounding that family that are completely in control of their social media’s & editing to an incredibly high standard, it’s sad. — Yas (@yas_jamilah) April 6, 2021

4. Khloe Kardashian being accused of a major photoshop fail.

Right after the whole Tristan Thompson getting another woman pregnant, Khloe Kardashian made her return to Instagram with a series of photos of herself.

The three photos Kardashian shared were of her leaning against a wooden fence wearing a grey minidress, according to BuzzFeed.

However, the photos immediately came under heavy scrunity by fans, with many leaving comments on her right hand and fingers as they accused the star of a “photoshop fail.”

On a Reddit form, one user said, "How did she not notice that her fingers are a photoshop fail? They’re so long they look like they belong on the Wicked Witch of the West.”

This isn't the first time Khloe Kardashian has been called out for her poor photoshopping skills.

According to The Sun, the reality star was accused of heavily editing a photo of herself, and had changed the shape of her nose. Khloe insisted that she had never had any cosmetic surgeries done to her nose, and that it only appeared slimmer because of her contour.

5. Khloe Kardashian's appearance seems to change frequently.

Fans of Khloe Kardashian have often accused the reality star of getting a face transplant, constantly trolling her about why her facial features constantly look different.

During the reunion episode of 'KUWTK,' Khloe shut down all rumors that she's had multiple cosmetic surgeries, telling host Andy Cohen, "'Well, for me, everyone says, ‘Oh, my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,’”

“But I’ve had one nose job—Dr. Raj Kanodia…. Everyone gets so upset. Like, Why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose," she added, according to Glamour.

Khloe also revealed that appearing on a reality show and constantly being in the spotlight has drastically affected her self-esteem.

“When the show first started, I was very secure. Very secure,” she said. “And then during the first couple of seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I think I had a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become insecure again."

"I was so confident and secure before the show. Season one, I wouldn’t say I was famous. I was Kim’s sister, but I remember Kourtney and I would always be in the background of her photos and we loved it.”

6. Khloe Kardashian's witchhunt against Jordyn Woods.

Back in 2019, Tristan and Khloe split after the NBA player kissed Kylie Jenner's former friend, Jordyn Woods, according to US Weekly.

Although Woods, who confirmed she had kissed Thompson while on Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show, 'Red Table Talk,' Woods also insinuated that she wasn't the main reason behind their break-up, a fact that Khloe didn't seem to understand after blasting Woods all over social media, calling her a "liar" and accusing her of "breaking up" her family.

At the time of the incident, many fans thought it was wrong for the Good American founder to push all of the blame on Woods, rather than holding Thompson accountable for his actions, especially considering he's done it before.

khloe Kardashian owes Jordyn a PUBLIC apology. Dragged this girl through the mud just to take Tristan back. a fucking joke — Scientist (@AsyaJasmire) March 13, 2021

Even after her and Tristan eventually got back together following the Wood's scandal, fans pushed for Khloe Kardashian to pubicly apologize for trying to instigate a witchhunt against Woods, who had been 21 at the time.

