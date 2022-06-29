7 Extreme Things Kim & Khloe Kardashian Have Done To Lose Weight

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have recently drawn mixed reactions from fans over their drastic weight loss.

The sisters are known for hitting the gym and, for the most part, providing a positive example for balancing career and a healthy lifestyle.

However, their audience has also criticized them for contributing to toxic diet culture, setting unrealistic beauty standards or showing their privilege by advertising costly and inaccessible methods of weight loss.

Here are some extreme things Kim & Khloe Kardashian have done to lose weight.

1. Extreme dieting

Kim has talked about losing weight after giving birth to her son, Saint. She mentioned that she made some changes to her everyday diet.

She further mentioned that she followed the Atkins 40 diet plan and consumed only 1,800 calories a day. Atkins 40 is a low-carb diet plan that helps in losing weight.

“We eat a lot of fish and turkey. It’s a [fully] modified thing. I worked with them in them sending me their snack stuff,” she said.

“And there would be this trail mix with M&M chocolates with peanuts, so there was stuff that makes it you feel like you can live. And not like super restricted to anything.”

2. Kim & Khloe have resorted to working out

In addition to keeping a diet, Kim has admitted to working out regularly. She mentioned that she tried to maintain her diet, however, has turned back to junk food. Another thing she did to shed her weight was exercise.

Khloe has also turned to exercise in order to lose weight. Kim mentioned that she would often work out at 6 am when her kids are still sleeping. She also talked about Khloe and how she took inspiration from her.

“She does these workouts with these sauna suits underneath. And she’s just. . . I’ve never seen someone so focused,” Kim said of Khloe.

3. Kim wore a plastic sweatsuit

Back in 2017, Kim opened up about another method to lose weight after giving birth to Saint — wearing a sweatsuit to shed pounds.

She shared a video of herself on Instagram. She said, "Don [Kim's trainer] just called me Missy Elliott. Look it, I’m wearing a full sweat suit ’cause I gotta lose this extra, like, seven pounds.”

As Kim has previously mentioned that Khloe often works out in a sauna suit, Kim has also tried to do the same.

4. Kim cut out carbs and sugar

One of the most extreme things Kim has done was lose 16 pounds in three weeks.

Kardashian fans are well aware of Kim wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress that she wore during President John F. Kennedy's birthday celebration in 1962 to the 2022 met gala.

However, Kim had to take extreme measures to fit into it. She has since revealed her weight loss strategy for fitting into the dress.

She mentioned that she completely cut out sugar and carbs for three weeks and lost 16 pounds.

She continued her weight loss strategy since the Met Gala and has lost even more weight totaling 21 pounds.

5. Kim & Khloe consumed Flat Tummy Tea

Khloe has also made some dietary changes to lose weight. One of the things she consumed was Flat Tummy Tea. Flat Tummy Tea is considered a meal replacement drink.

She even posted pictures on Instagram promoting the brand and encouraging people to use it. However, she received a lot of criticism from fans as Flat Tummy Tea isn’t considered a healthy way to lose weight.

After much backlash from fans and "The Good Place" actor, Jameela Jamil, Khloe deleted one of her Instagram posts advertising the drink.

Kim has also promoted Flat Tummy Tea on her Instagram account back in 2019 and received similar criticism from fans.

6. Khloe uses waist trainers

In addition to working out, Khloe has posted pictures of herself in a waist trainer on Instagram multiple times.

However, waist trainers are a somewhat controversial weight-loss method and have been known to weaken the body’s core muscles. They can also cause difficulty in breathing, heartburn and indigestion.

7. Khloe did Yo-Yo dieting

Khloe revealed in 2018, that she used to "yo-yo diet."

Yo-yo dieting is the continuous process of losing weight and regaining it. Yo-yo dieting is considered unhealthy due to the numerous health complications it can create.

“It’s very normal to lose weight [in] a slow process. For me, that’s how I lost all my weight before and how it stayed off,” Khloe told US Weekly.

“I used to fluctuate weight because I would try all these diet fads and then I would gain the weight right back. I would always yo-yo.”

However, she has expressed that she would never want to go back to doing it again.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a news & entertainment writer at YourTango based in Seattle, Washington. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing from the University of Washington. You can check out some of her writing on her website.