Khloé Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner Dating Tyga While Underage Because She Wasn't Like Other Teens — Fans React

It's been over a decade since the start of Kylie Jenner and Tyga's problematic relationship began, but Kardashian fans still have something to say about it.

In a Reddit thread, fans of the famous family discussed a resurfaced interview Khloé Kardashian once did, in which she attempted to defend the troubling age gap between her sister and Tyga.

Jenner and Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, dated for three years, and the rapper caught major backlash for dating an underage Jenner.

Khloé Kardashian defended Kylie Jenner and Tyga's relationship, calling it a 'special case.'

In a July 2015 interview for Complex, Khloé admitted that she didn't see anything wrong with Jenner dating a much older man.

"I think at 16 I was probably f--king someone that was in their 20s, for sure," Khloé confessed. "I wouldn't say I was even dating, probably just sleeping with them. But again Kylie is not a normal 17-year-old."

The reality star then pointed out the ways that Kylie, then 17, was much different from other teenagers her age.

"You're not gonna say, 'Hey, so what are you doing this weekend?' and have her say, 'Having a slumber party at my girlfriend's,' or 'Going to prom.' That's not what Kylie does," Khloé continued.

"Kylie is taking business meetings and bought her first house, or she’s going on a private plane with Karl Lagerfeld to take a meeting. That's not even what people do in their 30s. It's a rare circumstance, so let’s treat this as a special case."

The resurfaced interview garnered angered reactions from fans on Reddit, who criticized Khloé for not realizing how wrong the relationship between her sister and Tyga really was.

"It's crazy to me that Khloe didn't hear herself and think hmmm, maybe my baby sister SHOULD be going to slumber parties instead of hanging out with gross older dudes," one user wrote.

Another user added, "The [Kardashian] family gets a lot of these things twisted because they've grown up in [a] bubble that distorts or obscures some parts of reality."

Kylie Jenner recently revealed her current feelings toward Tyga and admitted that the two "aren't friends."

During the June 2022 "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special, Kylie revealed where she stands with Tyga years after their relationship.

The former couple first met in November 2011 at Kendall Jenner's 16th birthday party, where Tyga performed for guests.

At the time, Kylie was 14 and Tyga was 21.

A year later, Tyga, who had been engaged to Blac Chyna, hosted Kendall Jenner's 17th birthday at his home, where days later the rapper then called off his engagement.

While Kylie and Tyga were rumored to have started dating while she was still underage, the couple didn't confirm things until Kylie turned 18.

While it's been several years since Kylie and Tyga ended their relationship, the makeup mogul claims to not harbor any ill feelings toward her ex-boyfriend.

"We're not friends," Kylie revealed to reunion host Andy Cohen. "But we are OK. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, you know, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him."

