Why Khloe Kardashian’s Choice To Have Another Baby With Tristan Thompson Is Perfectly ‘Logical,’ According To Fans

Fans are defending Khloe Kardashian after it was confirmed that she and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second baby via surrogate.

TMZ was the first to announce the news, writing that multiple sources confirmed the baby will be born via surrogate and that the new addition is either due any day now, or has already been born.

After the news emerged, people on social media were quick to criticize Kardashian's decision to have another child with Thompson, even though just a few months ago, the NBA star admitted to cheating on Kardashian while the two were together in March 2021, fathering a child with another woman.

Khloe Kardashian needs a psychologist because at this point, there must be something innately wrong. She’s living proof that money can’t buy you happiness, self-respect, self-confidence/self-esteem. Sad — emerald princess (@Emerald_Prncs) July 14, 2022

Though, Kardashian fans are Reddit are defending the Good American founder, saying that her decision is not embarrassing.

Khloe Kardashian's decision to have another baby with Tristan Thomspon makes perfect sense.

"I think people are misreading the situation and underestimating Khloe's ability to use logic over emotion," a Reddit user began in a post defending Kardashian.

The user pointed out that Kardashian already "had embryos," explaining that it would've been a waste for her to throw them out when she really wanted another child.

"She's already stuck with him co-parenting True, it's simpler than getting another man or taking the risk she might not be able to have another kid," they added. "She said he was a good co-parent. Maybe she trusts him in that capacity even when she can't trust him romantically."

In an interview with Robin Roberts back in April 2021, Kardashian said that despite Thompson's repeated infidelities, she still thinks he's a "great guy" and "a great dad," before saying that he's "just not the guy" for her.

“I think at the end of the day all of us just aspire to have blissfulness,” she said. “We want to be happy and we want to feel safe.”

In the comments of the Reddit post, many people discussed the topic, with some agreeing and others disagreeing.

"I agree and have been thinking the same. He's a sperm donor at this point. I only feel bad for the half-sibs out there," one user commented.

Another user added: "I think actually she did want to be with him etc-they were rebuilding, and then a month later news dropped about Maralee and she realized that he will never be faithful."

However, other users pointed out that Kardashian shouldn't have had another baby with Thompson based on his past behavior.

Other fans argued that Khloe Kardashian is not having a baby under the best of circumstances.

"I think it's emotional and not logical to have another child with this man. Another child will complicate their relationship (whether they are together or not). I know she says he is a good father, but I wonder how True will see her father when she learns about how he treated her mother," one user argued.

Another user chimed in, writing, "I think creating embryos with a man who has shown complete inability to be committed and faithful is a clown move. It’s not the end of the world to find another man who values being with her, commits to her in marriage, and gasps is her second baby daddy."

According to People, a source seemingly confirmed that Kardashian wasn't aware of Thompson fathering a baby with Nichols at the time of their surrogate getting pregnant, which happened in November, one month before the paternity scandal went public.

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," the source said.

"The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

