Clues Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Were Secretly Engaged Before His Paternity Scandal

Kardashian fans are revisiting the theory that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were engaged before their most recent breakup.

In a Reddit forum dedicated to the famous family, one user posted multiple photos consisting of Kardashian showing off, what looks to be, a rather huge-looking engagement ring.

"Do you guys think the show will ever discuss the fact that [Khloe] and [Tristan] were obviously engaged before they broke up?" they wrote, referring to the family's Hulu series, "The Kardashians."

Fans theorized that the Kardashians will attempt to bury the story in order to save face but there are plenty of clues to suggest the controversial couple were more serious than previously thought.

Were Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson engaged?

Kardashian never confirmed her engagement to Thompson but repeatedly posted photos showing off what looks like an engagement ring during Spring 2021 — we now know the couple were secretly back together and planning to have a second child at this time.

Is Khloé Kardashian Engaged? She Just Posted This Ring Photo https://t.co/9mjkbwGFtk pic.twitter.com/gRD586kFvF — Seventeen (@seventeen) April 1, 2021

In the most recent season of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kardashian spoke about Thompson moving into her new home with her and True, presumably because at that point the two were already expecting a baby via their surrogate.

These episodes were filmed throughout 2021 before December when Kardashian learned Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols and called off their relationship once and for all.

Tristan Thomspon reportedly told Maralee Nichols he was engaged to Khloe Kardashian.

According to US Weekly, court documents submitted by Nichols showed Snapchat messages allegedly sent by Thompson in spring 2021.

While the NBA star claimed the messages were fake, Nichols' lawyers argued that they show his "unwillingness" and "refusal" to support their son.

In one message from April 2021, Nichols wrote: “You literally just told me you are engaged and are trying to be with your family... I didn’t even know you were engaged. You have a record of treating me like absolutely [sic] crap and this whole situation has been upsetting.”

Days later, Thompson allegedly replied: “I’m engaged but I will be married soon. I told you I won’t and can’t be in the child['s] life at all by no means … Why not wait till yoj [sic] find the right person to have a family with. Why would you want a baby with a man that’s engaged[?] You wanna keep a mistake.”

According to the filing, Thompson reportedly spent $2 million on the ring, and in May 2021, told Nichols that he and Kardashian were planning on moving away from California.

“Just a heads up me and my fiancè [sic] gonna announce publicly about out [sic] marriage,” he allegedly wrote. “Just a heads up. We probably moving out the country in September and live either in Europe or the Caribbean. Better living for us and our family away from the bs of America.”

Fans think Khloe Kardashian will never confirm her engagement.

Fans immediately took to the comments underneath the Reddit post, voicing their thoughts on whether or not the former couple was engaged at one point.

"Nope. I feel like when I talk about this to other fans* it’s niche knowledge. I think they got engaged in April and broke it off in June. Crazy when you layer in the Maralee timeline - was he trying to trap her?" one user commented.

According to their relationship timeline, in March 2021, Kardashian and Thompson celebrated his 30th birthday together, where they were presumed to have gotten back together after she shared photos of the party she'd thrown for him.

It was also during that month when Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Nichols.

Another user added, "Unfortunately no. I think if Maralee had never gotten pregnant. Their engagement and surrogacy would've been a part of the show. That's why Khloe's storyline was so limited and weird. They had to edit out a lot."

During the season one finale of "The Kardashians," the entire family, including Khloe, found out about Thompson fathering a baby with another woman. Leading up to the revelation, Kardashian was very open about her relationship with Thompson, which had been going really well.

