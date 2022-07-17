It's safe to say that in the decades since the Kardashian-Jenner family started gaining notoriety, most people know them through the many times they've managed to make headlines.

Most of their "scandals" have been captured on their original reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and now their most recent Hulu series, "The Kardashians."

From Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, to Kylie Jenner announcing the birth of her first child, Stormi, back in 2018, the family has done their fair share of breaking the internet.

Here are 10 times a Kardashian scandal broke the internet.

1. Khloe and Tristan having a second baby.

When the news broke that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were expecting another baby, the internet went up in flames.

so khloe kardashian is having another child with tristan pic.twitter.com/THFndQGBfy — HUMANOID (@ranilwallace) July 13, 2022

It was a rather appropriate reaction considering over a year ago, while the two were still together, the NBA star cheated on Kardashian with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, getting her pregnant.

Although, their second baby was conceived via a surrogate and before Kardashian was aware that her partner, who has a serious history of stepping out on her, had cheated again, this time getting another woman pregnant.

2. Kylie Jenner's secret pregnancy with Stormi.

While many people had inferred that Kylie Jenner was pregnant back in 2018 with her first child, the internet was still left gaping after she announced that not only had she been pregnant, but that she'd also given birth already.

When the announcement came in February 2018, Jenner's post became the third-most liked of all time, with more than 18 million likes.

Not only that, but Jenner had created a video titled "To Our Daughter," which documented moments throughout her pregnancy that she had kept secret from the world, and now has over 100 million views.

3. Kim and Kanye's divorce announcement.

Many people thought Kimye would be forever, but unfortunately, after seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in February 2021.

TMZ had been the first to break the story, which had been the subject of rumors for weeks after a source told Page Six that a split between the couple was "imminent" and that Kardashian had hired well-known Hollywood divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

4. The Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson incident.

The friendship between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods came to a screeching halt at the beginning of 2019 after Woods kissed Tristan Thompson at a house party.

Rumors floated around about what happened between Woods and Thompson before Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" and set the record straight.

Woods denied that anything sexual happened between the two besides their kiss.

"Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, being all over him . . . never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom . . . there was always someone there up until the moment I left."

5. Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage.

When Kim Kardashian married NBA player Kris Humphries in August 2011, the two of them had been dating for less than a year.

Their lavish wedding, which took place in Montecito, California, was filmed as a two-part special for E!, but barely three months into their marriage, Kim filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of fallout.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to end my marriage. I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision," Kardashian said in a statement, via the Daily Mail.

6. Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad.

In 2017, Kendall Jenner's ad for Pepsi led her to be heavily criticized on the internet, especially by Black Lives Matter activists.

The commercial was called "A Glaring Misstep" by TIME magazine and featured Jenner joining an ongoing protest between BLM supporters and the police.

As she approaches the police, she pulls out a can of Pepsi, seemingly trying to say that systemic racism can be cured by a simple drink. Yikes.

7. Kim Kardashian getting robbed in Paris.

While Kim Kardashian was in Paris for Fashion Week in 2016, she was tied up and held at gunpoint in her hotel, and the robbers got away with $20 million worth of jewelry.

The terrifying incident seemed to change not only Kim's life but her presence on social media, and what she chose to share about her life with the world.

8. Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday getaway.

Kim came under heavy fire in October 2020 after sharing photos of her birthday getaway with family and friends to an undisclosed location during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

After the family started posting photos from their tropical getaway, the backlash began with many calling the group insensitive and reckless for traveling during the pandemic.

Kim later took to Twitter to explain that she’d asked all guests to quarantine in the weeks leading up to the trip and revealed that everyone had been tested for COVID before leaving the US.

“I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is,” she tweeted at the time.

9. Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala.

Despite rumors floating around for weeks that Kim was going to wear the gown Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, people were still outraged when she showed up on the carpet.

The outrage grew after Kim admitted to losing 16 pounds so she'd be able to fit into the dress.

“It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined, I was determined to fit in it," she told Vogue, later adding, "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict."

10. Kylie Jenner's billionaire status.

After Jenner was named the "youngest self-made billionaire" in 2019 and 2020, it all seemed to come crashing down after Forbes accused Jenner of forging her finances, alleging that Kylie Cosmetics sales were “significantly smaller than people have been led to believe.”

Forbes claimed Kylie, Kris, and members of her team had lied about the money her makeup company had made and even forged tax returns to "look even richer."

Jenner disputed the claims made against her after Forbes published an article titled "Inside Kylie Jenner's Web of Lies," tweeting: "I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period. ... i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i'm doing perfectly fine.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.