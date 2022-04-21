Kylie Jenner Fans Refute Claims That She ‘Stole’ Tyga From Blac Chyna & Point Out That She Was Underage

The ongoing trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family has been the talk of the internet with many people taking sides.

In the recent court trial, some light was put on the issue of Kylie Jenner dating Tyga, who is also Chyna’s ex.

There were claims of Kylie stealing Tyga from Chyna as Tyga and Chyna broke up around the same time Kylie and Tyga were rumored to be dating.

A lawyer representing the Kardashians asked Chyna whether she had any bad feelings towards Kylie given their history, which Chyna denied.

However, the lawyer continued on the topic and asked her once again. He said, "She took your boyfriend, right?"

Chyna then emphasized her feelings about it. She said, "No. I have, like, no ill will against none of the ladies, actually."

This did spark a debate among fans with some claiming that Kylie did steal Tyga. However, many loyal fans of the Kardashians defended Kylie and blamed Tyga as Kylie was underage when they were together.

Fans defended Kylie Jenner against the claims that she stole Tyga from Blac Chyna.

Many fans posted comments on Reddit in defense of Kylie and were outraged to see so many people blaming her for stealing Tyga from Chyna.

One person commented, “Of course she didn’t, you can’t steal a grown a** man from another woman, people aren’t objects that can be stolen, not to mention Kylie was clearly groomed by Tyga, if anything she’s the victim.”

People also emphasized the fact that Kylie was underage while Tyga was an adult when they met.

Another person commented, “He broke up his family by being a predator and going after a child. The child was [innocent], regardless of if they were interested. It was up to the adult (Tyga) to prevent anything from happening.”

Tyga first met Kylie Jenner when she was 14 years old and he was 21-years-old.

Tyga met Kylie for the first time when he performed at Kendall Jenner’s 16th birthday party back in 2011.

A couple of years later in 2014, Kylie posted a picture on her social media of Tyga at her 17th birthday party.

Just a few days after Kylie posted pictures of them together, Tyga broke up with his then-fiancee, Chyna.

Their breakup sparked rumors that they may have split because of Kylie. However, Tyga posted on social media that the two were just friends.

DONT BELIEVE THE RUMORS, BEEN FRIENDS WITH THE FAMILY FOREVER. WERE ALL JUST FRIENDS. — T-Raww (@Tyga) September 8, 2014

In August 2014, Tyga gifted Kylie a Ferrari costing $320k at her 18th birthday party — an oddly extravagant gift for a "friend."

In October 2014, the couple posted a picture on Instagram of themselves in a couples' Halloween costume, going public with their relationship for the first time.

The two insisted that nothing romantic happened until Kylie turned 18-years-old.

Tyga even released a song, ‘Stimulated’ in 2015 which is rumored to be about an underage Kylie Jenner.

Tyga’s 2015 song, ‘Stimulated’ proved that he had little regard for the controversy over the couple's age gap.

The lyrics read, “They say she young, I should've waited / She a big girl, dog, when she stimulated.”

Fans often point to the song as a sign that Kylie's age was of little relevance to the rapper and stress that he is the one who should have known the relationship was not appropriate.

Even Blac Chyna has recognized that Kylie was not responsible for "stealing" Tyga from his ex so any criticisms leveled against the "Kylie Cosmetics" founder for their relationship are unjust.

