Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga Was Once Married To The Mother Of Tristan Thompson’s Son, Jordan Craig

Kardashian fans know the reality TV stars' family tree is more like a jungle of intertwined relationship but things might have just gotten even more confusing.

Fans have learned of a new person connected to the family in an unexpected way.

Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga and Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson have a surprising link.

Tyga was once married to Jordan Craig, the mother of Tristan Thompson's first son.

Craig dated Thompson for two years before the NBA star started dating Khloe. The couple also share a 5-year-old son Prince.

According to resurfaced court documents, Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, and Craig were married on September 6, 2010.

However, the marriage didn't last long, with Tyga and Craig filing for divorce only a month after the wedding before it was finalized in 2011. Jordan, now 30, had added Tyga's last name to her own after the marriage but dropped it once they were divorced.

“Jordan was very young when this happened, around 18 years old. The marriage ended less than a month later," a source told US Weekly.

so tyga was married to jordan craig who was pregnant and left by tristian thompson who also cheated on khloe kardashian while pregnant who is the sister of kylie jenner who started dating tyga at 17 when he was still with blac chyna who now also has a child by rob kardashian pic.twitter.com/O4EVPBQxDf — (@thebaddiegalore) May 18, 2019

Tyga began dating Blac Chyna after his divorce from Jordan Craig.

Tyga and Chyna welcomed their son together, King Cairo, in October 2012. The couple ended up splitting in 2014, following a brief engagement.

Right after splitting from Chyna, is when Tyga and Kylie Jenner sparked romance rumors before going public with their relationship in 2015 — after Jenner turned 18.

Jenner and Tyga ended up breaking up in 2017, and a few months later she went on to date Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, daughter Stormi, 4, and a son born in 2022.

As for Craig and Thompson, following their split, Thompson began his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, who welcomed their daughter True in April 2018, amid rumors that he had cheated on Craig with Kardashian.

In July 2019, Thompson clarified that he had been single when he'd met Kardashian, tweeting, "When I met Khloé, I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrongdoings."

A year before Jenner and Tyga split, Chyna started dating and was later engaged to Jenner's brother, Rob Kardashian.

The two welcomed their daughter, Dream, in November 2016, and it wasn't until a few months after that the two would call it quits following a tumultuous relationship.

Right now, Chyna's connection to the Kardashian-Jenner family is being examined in court amid Chyna's lawsuit against the family after alleging that they are the reason her reality show, 'Rob & Chyna,' was cancelled.

Earlier in the trial, Chyna had actually addressed whether she held a "grudge" against Jenner for her romance with Tyga after a slew of rumors that Tyga had left Chyna for Jenner.

“No, not at all,” she said, adding that she never felt that Kylie took Tyga from her. “No. I have, like, no ill will against none of the ladies, actually.”

“The whole time Rob and I were together, the biggest thing he wanted us to do was to live together. So finally I let my guard down — my guard and my pride — and I moved into Kylie’s house, with Rob, so we could be a family," she added.

