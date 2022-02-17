Pete Davidson Returns To Instagram — Why He Stayed Away From Social Media For Over 3 Years

The queen of social media, Kim Kardashian, seems to be influencing her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, as he made his return to Instagram last night.

After a week of being targeted by Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, on the platform, Davidson has clearly decided to take a look for himself and launched a new Instagram account.

The "Saturday Night Live" comedian has yet to actually post on Instagram but has already racked up 1 million followers.

Pete Davidson has returned to Instagram & Kanye West is already following him pic.twitter.com/gECo37Vtgn — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 17, 2022

Given how highly publicized Davidson's life is, you might be surprised to learn that he has been on a social media hiatus for around 3 years.

But the comic-turned-actor has been pretty candid about his choice to stay offline — until now, I guess.

Why did Pete Davidson delete his Instagram?

Davidson has said he deleted social media in order to preserve his mental health and has been open about how much it has helped him to stay away from these platforms.

Davidson did once use social media semi-frequently but scrubbed his account back in 2018 and — aside from a brief return in 2020 — has been offline ever since.

Pete Davidson was targeted by internet trolls.

Following Davidson’s 2018 breakup with Ariana Grande, the comic was the victim of vicious trolling which slowly took its toll on his mental health.

“I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference,” he wrote on Instagram Dec. 3.

“Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it is truly mind boggling. I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months.”

“I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” he continued.

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

Pete Davidson posted concerning messages before deleting social media.

Even after publicly calling out his haters, Davidson was still trolled.

Clearly impacted by the cruel words of social media users, Davidson wrote on Dec. 18 2018 that he didn’t “want to be on this earth anymore,” then deleted his Instagram account.

I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so,” he added.

The alarming messages even caused his ex, Grande, to reportedly show up at NBC Studios where Davidson was working.

His close friend, Machine Gun Kelly, also tweeted that he was hopping on a plane to make sure Davidson was ok.

The concerning comments should have been a huge wake up call to cruel trolls to back off the comic — particularly given his well-documented history with mental illness.

Pete Davidson has said staying off social media is good for his mental health.

In 2020, after a year of staying off his platforms, Davidson spoke on the damaging impacts of social media.

“[Not having social media] really improved my mental health,” he said in an interview. “I don’t think it’s good for anybody, but especially anybody who has a job around this stuff.”

Davidson revealed his borderline personality disorder diagnosis several years ago and has been vocal about the importance of seeking professional help for mental health issues.

He has also been open about his history of suicidal ideation that has impacted him since the death of his father in the 9/11 attacks.

Pete Davidson did briefly return to social media in 2021.

Davidson broke his social media fast to promote his semi-autobiographical film “The King Of Staten Island.”

He posted a couple of promos for the movie before it’s release but ultimately deleted his accounts once more when the promotion was done with.

It's possible that Davidson's most recent return to Instagram means we're getting another movie from him but that remains to be seen.

Either way, it's exciting to potentially get to hear from him more and here's hoping social media trolls have learned their lessons and will leave him alone!

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.