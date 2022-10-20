Why Julia Fox's 'Booty' Theory Explains Why So Many Women Are Happier Living Without Men

Julia Fox is sharing why women prefer being single and living alone to having to be in relationships with men.

In a TikTok video, the "Uncut Gems" actress shared her thoughts on why women can be content on their own while men seek out relationships to curb their loneliness.

Julia Fox explained the 'Booty Crack' theory as the reason why women prefer to be single.

The video starts as Fox stitches another TikTok video where a man is answering a comment about "why women seem to be so much happier living single than men are."

Fox said that she'd recently seen a video where a girl had detailed an incident that happened between her and her boyfriend that she'd been with "for quite a while."

"They were taking a shower together, and she started washing her booty crack," Fox recalled.

The actress continued, saying that as the girl started washing herself, her boyfriend appeared bewildered at her actions, turning to ask her, "what are you doing?"

"She was like 'I'm washing my booty crack,' and he was like, 'What?! I didn't know that was a thing,'" Fox said, adding that the man was "24 years old."

The man then got out of the shower and proceeded to text his friends, asking them if people are supposed to wash between their butt cracks.

"Men can NEVER just take our word. They need to hear it from another man to believe it," Fox pointed out.

As the man asked his friends about the "bizarre" new detail he'd learned, all of his friends were equally as shocked to learn that he'd never thought to wash between his butt.

"So, yeah, that, in a nutshell, is why women who are single are happier, because they don't got to be teaching men how to wash their booty cracks, you know," Fox concluded.

Fox's video was met with comments from stunned viewers, who couldn't believe that some men don't know to properly wash themselves.

"That's literally TRAUMATIC," one user wrote, while another added, "The part where he has to confirm with his friends because he can't take her word for it."

Fox has previously made videos speaking candidly about men and relationships.

In another TikTok video, Fox explained why she no longer needs to be liked by men.

The actress pointed out that on her Instagram, she has a majority of men following her, and on TikTok, it's more women, which is why she feels safer talking on the video-sharing platform.

"I also wanna point out that now I don't need men to like me, and that is a luxury that I earned by making men like me and find me desirable, or interesting, or attractive for so many years," Fox said.

She recalled being "jealous" of her other friends who "did not need to use their sexuality to get what they wanted."

"No hate to the girlies that have lots of male followers — I used to be like that, too, but now I'm at a place where I'm just like, f--k it."

