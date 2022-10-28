Kanye West Says Kris Jenner Wants To Be 'Husband' To Her Daughters — And That's Why Their Relationships Fail

The Kardashian “momager,” Kris Jenner, recently received some flak from Kanye West during Lex Fridman’s podcast episode that aired on October 24, 2022.

During a conversation about trust and genuine human intentions, West brought up his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her relationship with Jenner.

Kanye West claims that Kris Jenner wants to be the ‘husband’ to all of her daughters.

“When me and Kim met, we were millionaires or whatever, right? You’re telling me you just, hand her hand over in marriage that your daughter’s not successful?” he asks, rhetorically.

“Handing your hand over in marriage too, but no, she had to still be the husband to all of her daughters and we see what the results are consistently.”

West believes, as he tells Fridman, that by allowing Kardashian to marry him, Jenner doesn’t think that Kardashian is successful — she didn’t want Kardashian to marry and lose her success.

“The reason why I get really frustrated with Kris Jenner is she says losing Rob Kardashian was the greatest mistake of her life but she never gave Kim’s hand over in marriage.”

He feels as though Jenner was being hypocritical and that by saying losing her ex-husband and father to the three Kardashian children was her biggest mistake, she would be more inclined to allow her children to marry and be happy for them.

Instead, she wants to “be the husband to all of her daughters,” which means maintaining a level of control and power over her life similar to how a traditional marriage that West is referring to would look.

Even in marriage, Kourtney Kardashian is still somewhat under Jenner’s control — being on the Hulu show, public appearances, and various business ventures.

With Kim, it was pretty much the same, and Khloé as well when she was married to Lamar Odom all those years ago.

She wants to be the husband to her daughters in the sense that she wants to provide for them and push them toward success instead of letting a man do it.

West claims that Jenner has played a role in her daughters' relationships failing.

“That’s where I get frustrated. It’s like, let that go, let this person do what you made mistakes on,” West continued.

“Don’t let this person relive those same mistakes and then put that agenda into my daughters too.”

Instead, Jenner watches over them and manages their entire lives, cutting into their marriages and affecting the relationships they’re trying to form.

“The world is becoming more and more transactional every day,” he said, “and actually, marriages were originally based on transactions and that’s why they’re less needed the more autonomous we become.”

West, however, claims that as a world issue — a belief that he himself doesn’t subscribe to as he believes that people do need each other and a person that they can rely on.

West simply wishes that Jenner didn’t force herself into that role in order to allow her daughters’ marriages to work.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.