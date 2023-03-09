Source Claims To Have 'Proof' Hailey & Justin Bieber Are 'Celebrating Their Pregnancy' On A Yacht In The Bahamas

A source is claiming that Hailey Bieber may be pregnant and is celebrating the happy news with Justin Bieber.

With Justin and Hailey Bieber approaching five years of marriage, many curious fans are eager to know if babies are in the cards for the near future. Some believe that they may know the answer to that question, thanks to a vacation the couple recently embarked on, which fans claimed may have been their babymoon.

One woman sent fans into a frenzy after spotting Justin and Hailey on a yacht, allegedly celebrating some pretty big news.

Is Hailey Bieber pregnant?

There is no substantial evidence to suggest Hailey is pregnant. However, the latest rumor began on TikTok.

A woman on TikTok claims to have 'proof' Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating their pregnancy in the Bahamas.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, user @kelseyandcali dropped the bomb that the 29-year-old and his 26-year-old wife were vacationing in Baker's Bay in the Bahamas — the same place where they got engaged. Clearly, the location holds a lot of meaning for the couple, and now they may be ringing in another exciting milestone.

Kelsey alleges that the two may be celebrating the fact that they are going to be parents.

“You heard it here first, I have proof, I can’t share it yet,” she says in her video. “Hailey and Justin Bieber are on a yacht in Baker's Bays in the Bahamas celebrating their pregnancy.”

Days before claiming to have “proof” that Justin and Hailey are expecting, the woman shared another now-deleted video that showed screenshots of text messages from a friend who claimed to have just worked on a yacht where the couple was onboard.

While the texts didn’t mention anything about a pregnancy, fans in the comment speculated that this friend might have acquired the so-called proof.

This was not the only evidence that fans believed indicated the Biebers’ baby news. Cole Bennett, an American music video director and a close friend of Justin’s, posted an image to his social media of a pink button that read “Team Girl” with Justin’s gray “Magical Mushroom” sweatshirt in the background.

Additionally, Hailey posted a photo of herself wearing pink eyeliner, a rare makeup choice for the star. Fans wonder if this could mean that Hailey and Justin could be expecting a baby girl.

Some TikTok users appeared to be excited about the unconfirmed news. “Good for them!!” one user commented. “I hope it’s true!” another user wrote.

Others pointed out that Justin recently canceled the remainder of his Justice World Tour, which was set to have him perform in the United States, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia. Justin has suffered health issues in recent months but fans are wondering if his wife’s pregnancy could be a possible reason for the sudden cancellation.

However, others were skeptical about the alleged pregnancy and shared several pieces of evidence that could debunk the news.

Several TikTok users who claimed to be on the same yacht as the Biebers and in the Bahamas alleged that Hailey had been drinking alcohol, something that is strongly discouraged for pregnant women.

Others claimed that she had recently been cliff-jumping into the water from a high vantage point with her sister, an activity that is also advised for pregnant women to refrain from participating in.

Meanwhile, these details have fans wondering if the couple could be using a surrogate.

Hailey Bieber shut down pregnant rumors, sharing that she had an ovarian cyst ‘the size of an apple.’

In November 2022, the Rhode Skin founder posted a photo of her swollen belly to her Instagram story and shared that she was struggling with an ovarian cyst.

“I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS, but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it is never fun,” she wrote. “It’s painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.” She calls on other women who have suffered from ovarian cysts, encouraging them “we got this.”

Hailey was also quick to shut down pregnancy rumors before they even started by adding “not a baby” to her photo. According to medical professionals, most ovarian cysts do not affect one’s fertility unless they are caused by underlying conditions including endometriosis and PCOS.

The source of the pregnancy rumors later deleted the video claiming that Justin and Hailey were pregnant.

She claims that she was asked by a friend who allegedly worked on the yacht that Justin and Hailey were boarded on to remove her post. “It was very disrespectful to a lot of people’s privacy,” she explained. She added that she was not going to “spill the tea” as she originally planned to do so and encouraged her followers to “just be nice to one another.”

Neither Justin nor Hailey have addressed the pregnancy rumors or confirmed them to be true.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.