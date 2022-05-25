Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About How It Felt To Learn Of Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal From Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has finally revealed what it was like for her to find out about Tristan Thompson's paternity suit.

In an interview with celebrity gossip influencer, Amanda Hirsch, for her podcast 'Not Skinny But Not Fat,' Kardashian explained that she found out about Thompson expecting a baby with another woman at the same time as everyone else.

Khloe Kardashian says Kim Kardashian told her about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.

It was Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian, who told her the news about Thompson after she read it online. Khloe explained that Kim had been filming for 'The Kardashians' when cameras caught her reaction to finding out the information.

"Every time this happens — which is so sad that it’s happened multiple times — but somehow there are always, like, cameras are with them. I found out through Kim. A sister always tells me," Khloe told Hirsch on the podcast.

For Khloe, finding out about the paternity suit "with the rest of the world" was probably "the most offensive part."

OUT NOW: @khloekardashian x Not Skinny But Not Fat Khloé Kardashian goes behind the mic about social media anxiety, photoshop fails, her love life & more. Tap to listen & subscribe to Not Skinny But Not Fat on Spotify & Apple Podcasts https://t.co/bd8mn0Yz3s pic.twitter.com/Yhv8LH1lpD — Dear Media (@dearmediastudio) May 24, 2022

Khloe seemed to criticize Thompson for not telling her before the news became public knowledge.

"Can there be like a little respect, could you have let me know before I find out on Daily Mail? That would be nice," she continued.

In an interview with USA Today on the morning when Kim called Khloe about the paternity scandal, Khloe acknowledged that it "was hard" to hear news like that.

"I think that was hard for me, too,” Kim chimed in, adding that she was filming her morning workout for their Hulu reality series when she told her sister.

“Déjà vu,” Khloe told USA Today, referring to the other times Thompson had been caught cheating on her. “I think the first time it was either Kendall or Kylie that called me. Now it’s good old Kim.”

The reality star said that the pain "doesn't get easier," but rather she has become "more numb" to all of the revelations when it comes to Thompson.

“When you’re hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again — there is a numbing sensation to it,” she explained.

Mom Kris Jenner added that while the news was “shocking,” the family is not “really focused on the filming of it at all until you watch it back.”

Kourtney Kardashian agreed with her family's opinions, interjecting that Thompson’s repeated infidelities have become a “normal” thing, even though “it should absolutely never become normal.”

Khloe told Amanda Hirsch that while the situation with Thompson is incredibly messed up, she still thinks there are "good sides" to the NBA player that usually get "overshadowed by the personal stuff that's going on between" them.

She explained that while Thompson is "not a great partner" he is still "a good person" and a "great dad."

"I want everyone to still have, like, a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life," Khloe said, adding, "I don’t ever encourage anyone to just, like, jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want."

Khloe's current relationship with Thompson is "cordial" considering they share their daughter, True, and still have to communicate.

"There’s just not drama. Like to me, the facts are the facts. What are we continuously fighting about? ... I don’t need to know everything, but I know the facts and that’s enough for me."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.