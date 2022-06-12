Fans Question Khloe Kardashian's Past Drug Abuse After Video Resurfaces

The Kardashians have been making headlines from Kourtney's controversial wedding style to Khloe learning about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, but fans are now asking questions about Khloe's alleged past drug use.

The Kardashians have experienced their share of controversies but drug abuse has not been one of them.

But now fans are wondering if Khloe may have abused substances while married to Lamar Odom, who is known to have publicly battled drug addiction.

Fans are asking questions about Khloe Kardashian's past drug use after a clip from 'Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami' resurfaces.

Fans of the reality TV show "Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami" recalled a scene in which Khloe brought out cocaine on her radio talk show and mimed snorting it.

As she was talking on her radio show, she started speaking about cocaine, saying that people would come up to her thinking she was a "coke wh--e."

"I have never done coke," she said during her talk show, "I'm just not into that stuff."

She pulled out a tiny capsule and said: "Look what I found at my store! It's like, coke. I don't know, but what do you do? Do you, like, snort it through here?"

She then mimed snorting the cocaine exclaiming, "oh my god, I'm so high!"

Moments later, producer Michael Yo knocked on the glass, motioning her to stop immediately.

He scolded her for her actions, saying that she needed to get rid of that stuff immediately and that possessing cocaine was a felony.

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she has done drugs with her sister Kim in the past.

Appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen on January 15, 2019, Cohen asked a question from a fan asking if Khloe or Kourtney had done drugs; Khloe, in brutal honesty, said she had "done it with Kim before."

Kim had admitted to doing ecstasy on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and when they all appeared on Cohen's show Khloe did not shy away or deny it; she came clean with it.

Fans of the Kardashians are now beginning to dig into the past times Khloe may have been on drugs, and some are speculating she may have used drugs before her divorce from Lamar Odom.

Fans are also pointing to a specific moment from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

On the subreddit "r/KUWTK," fans speculate that Khloe may have dabbled in drugs with Lamar before their divorce was finalized.

When Kourtney called Khloe wanting to make dinner plans, Khloe was incoherent on the phone, unable to form complete sentences.

Many suspect she was either drunk or high, but it is difficult to say which it is. Odom had said that while Khloe disapproved of his drug habits when he was caught, she "tolerated" it.

Users on the subreddit say that while Khloe has taken recreational drugs, she is not developing a severe habit because she is busy running a business, being in a tv show, and more.

