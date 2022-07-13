What Kim Kardashian Has Said About Having More Kids As Pete Davidson Reveals He Wants To Start A Family

In a sneak peek for an upcoming interview, Pete Davidson opened up about his desire to become a father, but what has Kim Kardashian said about potentially wanting more children?

For Kevin Hart's "Hart to Heart Series," which premieres on July 14, Davidson admitted that he has dreams of one day settling down and starting a family.

"My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny," Davidson told Hart, adding that he's looking forward to eventually starting a new "chapter" of his life.

Immediately after Davidson started to justify his wishes, Hart jumped in saying "it's not super corny, it's the best God damn thing you can do in life."

After hearing the reassurance, Davidson continued, saying he thinks fatherhood would "just be so fun," adding that he could use it as a way to better himself.

“I’m just so excited for that chapter, so like that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier," he said.

Davidson also admitted that despite him not having a "not great" childhood, referencing his father, Scott Davidson's, death during the September 11 terrorist attacks, where he worked as a firefighter, he still considers himself a "family guy."

"Dad passed early. Single mom. New sister," he said in the clip, speaking about his younger sibling who was around "2 to 3 years old" at the time of his father's death. "Just did not handle it great. It was just like a f–-ing nightmare."

Davidson, who has been spending more time with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, didn't specify if he sees himself having children with her, though Kardashian has expressed interest in having more children as well.

Does Kim Kardashian want more children with Pete Davidson?

In an interview with Access' Kit Hoover back in April 2022, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner played a game of "Most Likely."

During the game, the family was asked who was most likely to have as many kids as Kris, and while mostly everyone chose Kourtney, who has three children with ex Scott Disick, and has spoken about wanting more with husband Travis Barker, Kim chose herself.

After looking at everyone else's response, Kim said, "You guys didn't get me?"

Even though no one directly acknowledged Kardashian's confession of possibly wanting more children, it's definitely a different answer than the one she's given in the past.

After previously doing an interview with Ellen DeGeneres back in September 2021, a month before she started dating Davidson, Kardashian shut down any talk about having more children.

DeGeneres asked Kardashian if she was tempted to have any more children in an attempt to join Kylie's pregnancy.

"You’re not gonna have another baby," Ellen said to Kardashian. "But you’re done, right?"

"Yes, yes…I think so," she responded. "Yeah, yeah, I think I’m done. I have a lot of kids. I’m done.”

"I’m telling you you’re done," DeGeneres said, as Kim laughed.

It seems that her growing relationship with Davidson might have changed Kardashian's mind about having more children. Could we expect to see a Davidson/Kardashian baby in the future? Maybe!

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.