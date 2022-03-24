Pete Davidson’s Mom Hints He & Kim Kardashian Are Planning To Have A Baby In Deleted Instagram Comment

Kim Kardashian fans are starting to speculate that her and boyfriend Pete Davidson might be planning to have a baby after a comment from Davidson's mother under an Instagram photo of the couple.

The couple's relationship appears to be moving quickly but fans were surprised to know just how serious the two might be after clues emerged about a baby on the horizon.

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson having a baby?

While Kardashian has not discussed adding to her four children, nor confirmed plans to have kids with Davidson, fans noticed that another member of their inner circle seems to be hinting at the idea.

Pete Davidson's mom commented on Kim Kardashian's pregnancy rumors.

Over the weekend, a Kardashian fan account had shared paparazzi photos of the pair sharing a kiss in a car after Davidson picked her up from the airport in Los Angeles after her trip to Miami.

One user under the photo commented, also tagging Davidson's mother, Amy, writing, "She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year,” alongside a red heart emoji.

In a since-deleted comment, Davidson's mother seemed to show her support, responding: "Yayyyy!”

Though both comments are no longer under the original post, it hasn't stopped fans from re-sharing the image and theorizing that Davidson and Kardashian are planning to start their own family. Fans on Reddit reposted the comments, causing hundreds of fans to share their thoughts.

“Maybe Amy knows something we don’t know lol," one user commented, adding, "[because] yeah it seems a weird comment to make on a fan [account].”

Another user commented, "It’s pretty obvious that’s not going to actually happen. Even though it’s probably a joke I still think it’s really weird for his mom to comment that."

Pete Davidson has talked in the past about wanting kids.

While Davidson himself doesn't have children of his own, the 'SNL' comedian has opened up about wanting to be a father.

In a 2020 interview with Charlamagne tha God, Davidson said that he wants to have kids so that he can be the kind of father figure he never had when he was growing up.

However, Kardashian shares four children with West, 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm.

If she and Davidson are planning on having children, they will most likely be going the surrogate route considering Kardashian had a difficult pregnancy with her first two kids and welcomed her second and third child via surrogate.

Davidson has spoken highly of Kardashian's parenting, and defended her against remarks made by Kanye West, texting the rapper, "Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she’s your kids’ mom.”

Pete and Kim have already made some permanent decisions.

Becoming parents won't be the first irreversible decision the couple has made.

Kardashian recently spoke about the comedian while being interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres, where she shared that Davidson had gotten several tattoos as a tribute to his billionaire girlfriend.

“He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones. That one, the Kim one, isn't a tattoo — it's a branding. He wanted to do something that was really different," she revealed, continuing, "The branding is my name. The other ones are cutesy things. My favorite one says, 'My girl is a lawyer.'"

Davidson and Kardashian have been together since October 2021, after the SKIMS founder appeared as a guest host on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Despite ongoing tensions between Kanye West, Davidson, and Kardashian amid the ongoing divorce, the budding couple seems to be weathering the drama.

