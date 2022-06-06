Kardashian Fans Notice Odd Coincidence In Video Of Pete Davidson Hanging Out With Kim’s Son, Saint

Pete Davidson's outing with Kim Kardashian's son, Saint West, has fans talking for a variety of reasons.

Whether they're sparing a thought for Kanye West or analyzing the interaction on social media, Kardashian fans have spent their weekend rewatching footage of Davidson and Saint's day out.

However, some viewers noted a funny coincidence in the video and have been laughing about it online.

A video of Pete Davidson and Saint West contained a subtle nod to Ariana Grande.

In one photo captured where Davidson can be seen holding Saint’s hand, another person was spotted in the background.

The person is seen to be wearing the merch of one of Davidson’s exes, Ariana Grande.

The t-shirt has Grande's name on it with the title of her song, "thank u, next." Davidson and Grande dated back in 2018 and were even briefly engaged before calling it quits.

Fans were even shocked at the coincidence as "thank u, next" was a song Grande released after the two had broken up.

The song is about Grande’s exes and includes Davidson as well. The lyrics read, "Even almost got married. And for Pete, I'm so thankful."

Photos of this instance were also posted on Reddit where fans shared their comments on the shocking yet hilarious coincidence.

Others seemed frustrated that Kardashian would allow her boyfriend to spend alone time with her son.

Kim Kardashian wasn’t on the outing with Saint and Pete Davidson.

Fans were also surprised to see that Kardashian wasn’t there with her son and her boyfriend on this outing.

Davidson was out with Saint with one other bodyguard and no other members of the Kardashian family. As their relationship advances, it’s only natural for Davidson to get more comfortable with Kardashian's kids.

This also isn’t the first time Davidson is seen being comfortable with Kardashian's children. In one instance, Kim’s daughter, North, was seen sitting on Davidson’s lap while the two were cruising around in a golf cart. Kim was also not seen at that outing of the two.

In another instance, Davidson has also gotten a tattoo of Kim and her children. His tattoo has the letters, "KNCSP."

Fans believed that the initials stand for Kim, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. In both instances, Kardashian received a lot of criticism for letting Davidson get too close to her children.

Kanye West has also expressed his distaste for Kim's decision to let the kids spend time with Davidson. The couple, however, has not paid heed to any of this criticism and continues to keep getting serious.

