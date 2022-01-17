Julia Fox’s Vocals Credited On Kanye West Song That Disses Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian

Kanye West fans think Julia Fox was featured on the rapper’s song “Eazy” after noticing some interesting details about the song’s credits.

West’s song “Eazy” – which features The Game – is the first song released by Kim Kardashian’s ex since he was first spotted hanging out with Fox at the beginning of the year.

The “Uncut Gems” actress has gushed about what an “honor” it was to watch West in the studio so it makes sense that fans started to wonder if she would feature on a track.

Does Julia Fox feature on Kanye West’s song ‘Eazy’?

In the song credits for the track Julia Fox’s name is listed alongside West’s as having provided background vocals on the song.

JULIA FOX was the one that said “WHO?” After the Pwte Davidson line LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/AA2StDze0G — Kanye West Streams (@kanyestreams1) January 15, 2022

Fans have been quick to assume that Fox’s feature was used to throw shade towards Kardashian and her rumored new boyfriend Pete Davidson since the “SNL” actor and comedian also got a shoutout on the song.

Fans think Julia Fox’s voice can be heard after Kanye West disses Pete Davidson.

"God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass,” West raps before a female vocalist can be heard saying, “Who?”

Julia Fox participated in "EAZY" it is in particular her that we hear saying "WHO?" after Kanye said "God saved me from the accident, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass" pic.twitter.com/hK8YW4A6ul — Donda Times (@dondatimes) January 15, 2022

As this appears to be the only female voice on the track many have assumed this is Fox but it is unclear if she actually worked on the song or if the audio was clipped from elsewhere.

In this lyric, West is referring to a 2002 car accident he survived – almost two decades before his ex wife and Davidson ever began dating.

Kanye West also mentions Julia Fox on ‘Eazy.’

The couple have dominated headlines thanks to their well-documented dates and their rivalry with Davidson and Kardashian.

“And my new b-tch bad,” he says of Fox, “I know Illuminati mad.”

However, even his budding new romance with Fox hasn’t stopped West from publicly criticizing his ex-wife – who he was pleading to get back with not too long ago.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly ‘not on good terms’ since ‘Eazy’ was released.

After the release of the track, West shared a series of Instagram videos claiming Kardashian had excluded him from their daughter’s birthday and claimed in an interview that she had barred him from coming into her home.

“I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to," West claimed, however sources have said Davidson has never even been to Kardashian’s home or around her children.

“He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries,” another source claimed after a weekend of tension between the exes.

“Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She's really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids.”

