Fans Outraged By Resurfaced Clip Of Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Saying The N-Word

A resurfaced clip of Khloe Kardashian allegedly using the n-word while talking to her sister, Kim Kardashian, and mother, Kris Jenner, has people calling for the cancellation of the famous family for their history of racist behavior.

In the video, which is presumed to be from 2019, Kardashian can be heard ranting to her family about having a Black baby.

If you continue to enable the Kardashian family and give them a platform, I will cancel your service. I will never condone racism or bullying the way the Kardashian/Jenner family continues to perpetuate.



Khloe saying the N word #BoycottHulu #CancelKardashians pic.twitter.com/GzolGCoOZB — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) January 8, 2022

The reality star is lamenting about the media's criticism of her for repeatedly dating Black men. She crudely explains the reason for her dating history saying, “I love Black c***.”

Khloe Kardashian then allegedly says the n-word in the resurfaced clip.

Despite the word being bleeped out — so it's not possible to hear what she says — fans of the show were quick to accuse Kardashian of saying the slur, and seemingly objectifying Black men.

The clip has started to make its rounds across social media, with many people voicing their opinions on the matter, including calling out Hulu to cancel the Kardashian/Jenner family from its network amid the upcoming premiere for their new reality show.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian family has been under scrutiny for racist behavior.

The famous family also carries a long history of cultural appropriation, building their years of fame and money from the backs of other cultures, and very rarely ever giving credit.

The Kardashians are no stranger to exploiting Blackness for their benefit.

They’ve been repeatedly called out for exploiting people of color to further their own business ventures and presence in the entertainment industry.

The Kardashian sisters have a history of being accused of ripping from Black designers for their own clothing brands.

Khloe Kardashian’s denim brand, Good American, was accused of stealing designs from Black entrepreneur, Destiny Bleu.

When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it. https://t.co/hylp6fcOdh — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

Bleu’s work was allegedly stolen by the Good American founder and passed off as something revolutionary “designed” by Kardashian.

Before Kylie Jenner started Kylie Swim, the youngest Jenner had released camouflage bikini sets that were very similar to those designed by Tizita Balemlay's brand Plugged NYC.

Are they really Kylie camos???? pic.twitter.com/bw6xSlimhv — JustAnnet (@perfectmess_) June 9, 2017

Jenner also requested many of Balemlay's items before releasing her own collection that was conveniently the same as Balemlay’s clothing line.

There is also the heavy objectification of Black men that happens among the Kardashian sisters, and the lack of empathy for the Black community despite the majority of their children being Black themselves.

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage ended, Allison P. Davis wrote in Vulture magazine that the Kardashian sisters’ “relationships with Black men, and the multiracial children they had with them, seemed to offer some sort of cultural cover for their appropriation.”

Of course there is also the huge trend for the Kardahians/Jenners that involve wearing intricately done braided hairstyles and wigs, with Kylie Jenner claiming she “started’ wigs.

"I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs," Jenner told Marie Claire magazine. "Kim [Kardashian] just used my wig guy last night.... I just do whatever I want to do, and people will follow."

Many people on the internet had been rightfully upset with the declaration considering Black women have been wearing wigs long before white women like Jenner decided to start.

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters have continuously changed their appearance to reflect many features that are eerily similar to the one on Black women.

Their participation in racial fetishization, profiting off of Black culture but decidedly not speaking up for the culture they make so much money from, is both purposeful and performative.

